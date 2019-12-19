Best Dividend Stocks
Compass EMP Funds Trust

Stock

CFA

Price as of:

$56.11 +0.1 +0.18%

Industry

Other

Compass EMP Funds Trust (CFA)

CFA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.86

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CFA DARS™ Rating

CFA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

65,333

Open Price

$56.1

Day's Range

$56.02 - $56.14

Previous Close

$56.01

52 week low / high

$41.31 - $56.29

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

CFA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Trade CFA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

CFA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CFA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.154931

2019-11-13

$0.034819

2019-10-15

$0.072669

2019-09-10

$0.075625

2019-08-14

$0.028803

2019-07-17

$0.079139

2019-06-13

$0.084239

2019-05-15

$0.0195

2019-04-16

$0.088516

2019-03-07

$0.072764

2019-02-13

$0.044148

2019-01-16

$0.004108

2018-12-19

$0.125596

2018-11-14

$0.047838

2018-10-17

$0.063547

2018-09-07

$0.064597

2018-08-15

$0.028266

2018-07-17

$0.058748

2018-06-13

$0.074695

2018-05-16

$0.027618

2018-04-17

$0.069813

2018-03-07

$0.069553

2018-02-14

$0.017819

2018-01-17

$0.009319

2017-12-22

$0.128054

2017-11-15

$0.017566

2017-10-17

$0.056856

2017-09-07

$0.094063

2017-08-15

$0.023492

2017-07-18

$0.012084

2017-06-13

$0.060268

2017-05-16

$0.031191

2017-04-18

$0.060852

2017-03-07

$0.034832

2017-02-14

$0.02520404

2017-01-17

$0.01438234

2016-12-13

$0.09219625

2016-11-15

$0.08344977

2016-09-07

$0.09595421

2016-06-14

$0.13363405

2016-03-08

$0.14879472

2015-12-28

$0.01022

2015-12-28

$0.11905385

2015-12-28

$0.01349

2015-09-22

$0.1096208

2015-06-16

$0.10158736

2015-03-17

$0.11346

2014-12-16

$0.13643

2014-09-16

$0.0923058

CFA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CFA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CFA

CFA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

49.71%

182.80%

4years

CFA

News
CFA

Research
CFA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CFA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

CFA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1549

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2019-10-14

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0441

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0646

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2018-07-16

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0276

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0698

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0696

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0178

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2018-01-17

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1281

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0569

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0121

2017-07-17

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0603

2017-06-12

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0312

2017-05-15

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0609

2017-04-17

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0348

2017-03-06

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0252

2017-02-13

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0144

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2016-12-12

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0834

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2016-09-06

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2016-06-13

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1488

2016-03-07

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0135

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0102

2015-12-24

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1096

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1016

2015-06-15

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1135

2015-03-16

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1364

Unknown

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2014-09-15

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CFA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

