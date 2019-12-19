Best Dividend Stocks
Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust

Stock

BSCN

Price as of:

$21.27 -0.01 -0.05%

Industry

Other

BSCN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.61

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSCN DARS™ Rating

BSCN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

203,449

Open Price

$21.28

Day's Range

$21.26 - $21.28

Previous Close

$21.28

52 week low / high

$19.88 - $21.43

Percent off 52 week high

-0.75%

BSCN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSCN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BSCN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSCN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.05042

2019-10-21

$0.05296

2019-09-23

$0.05192

2019-08-19

$0.05302

2019-07-22

$0.05413

2019-06-24

$0.05279

2019-05-20

$0.05307

2019-04-22

$0.05215

2019-03-18

$0.052361

2019-02-19

$0.04884

2019-01-22

$0.05145

2018-12-26

$0.00041

2018-12-26

$0.00108

2018-12-24

$0.07694

2018-11-19

$0.04914

2018-10-22

$0.04441

2018-09-24

$0.05513

2018-08-20

$0.02289

2018-08-02

$0.04704

2018-07-03

$0.04662

2018-06-04

$0.05129

2018-05-02

$0.04718

2018-04-03

$0.0478

2018-03-02

$0.0423

2018-02-02

$0.0496

2017-12-28

$0.026

2017-12-28

$0.0139

2017-12-28

$0.054

2017-12-04

$0.0436

2017-11-02

$0.042

2017-10-03

$0.0466

2017-09-01

$0.0454

2017-08-01

$0.0458

2017-07-03

$0.0455

2017-06-01

$0.0505

2017-05-01

$0.0428

2017-04-03

$0.0466

2017-03-01

$0.0408

2017-02-01

$0.0521

2016-12-28

$0.0437

2016-12-28

$0.0082

2016-12-28

$0.0474

2016-12-28

$0.0135

2016-12-01

$0.0543

2016-11-01

$0.047

2016-10-03

$0.0512

2016-09-01

$0.0546

2016-08-01

$0.0482

2016-07-01

$0.0503

2016-06-01

$0.0515

2016-05-02

$0.0494

2016-04-01

$0.0485

2016-03-01

$0.043

2016-02-01

$0.0471

2015-12-29

$0.0725

2015-12-29

$0.0033

2015-12-01

$0.054

2015-11-02

$0.0422

2015-10-01

$0.0551

2015-09-01

$0.0493

2015-08-03

$0.0469

2015-07-01

$0.0501

2015-06-01

$0.0497

2015-05-01

$0.0515

2015-04-01

$0.0556

2015-03-02

$0.0328

2015-02-02

$0.0384

2014-12-29

$0.0598

2014-12-29

$0.0001

2014-12-01

$0.0492

2014-11-03

$0.0492

BSCN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BSCN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSCN

Stock not rated.

BSCN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.75%

3.99%

0years

BSCN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BSCN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

BSCN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0504

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0519

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2019-07-19

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0522

2019-04-18

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0524

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-20

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0011

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0004

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0769

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0229

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0513

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-04

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0423

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0496

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0139

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0428

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0466

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0474

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0082

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0437

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0512

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0033

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0469

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0497

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0515

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0328

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0001

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BSCN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

