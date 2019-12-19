Best Dividend Stocks
Bank of East Asia Ltd. - ADR

Stock

BKEAY

Price as of:

$2.28 +0.05 +2.24%

Industry

Other

BKEAY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend Yield

1.11%

Average Yield: N/A

Annualized Payout

$0.02

Paid Semi Annually

Payout Ratio

17.71%

EPS $0.14

Dividend Growth

2 yrs

DARS™ Rating

BKEAY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,607

Open Price

$2.28

Day's Range

$2.28 - $2.31

Previous Close

$2.23

52 week low / high

$2.17 - $3.87

Percent off 52 week high

-41.09%

BKEAY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKEAY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

BKEAY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKEAY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-04

$0.012342

2019-03-11

$0.040779

2018-09-12

$0.057253

2018-03-07

$0.067265

2017-09-08

$0.076651

2017-03-02

$0.031702

2016-08-31

$0.03177

2016-02-29

$0.056738

2015-08-13

$0.043147

2015-03-03

$0.077159

2014-08-14

$0.048821

2014-03-04

$0.076654

2013-08-15

$0.048451

2013-03-11

$0.07114

2012-08-16

$0.04845

2012-03-01

$0.057676

2011-08-18

$0.048155

2011-03-23

$0.062984

2010-08-26

$0.04297

2010-03-24

$0.054827

2009-09-02

$0.032119

2009-03-16

$0.002579

2008-08-19

$0.02653

2008-03-17

$0.13334

2007-08-14

$0.05462

2007-03-08

$0.11573

2006-08-15

$0.04522

2006-03-07

$0.10577

2005-09-15

$0.03747

2005-03-08

$0.0905

2004-08-17

$0.0308

2004-03-01

$0.0695

2003-08-19

$0.0244

2003-03-20

$0.0398

2002-08-20

$0.0219

2002-02-22

$0.0373

2001-08-21

$0.0219

2001-02-27

$0.0476

BKEAY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKEAY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKEAY

Stock not rated.

BKEAY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.67%

-80.18%

2years

BKEAY

News
BKEAY

Research
BKEAY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKEAY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

BKEAY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0123

Unknown

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0408

Unknown

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0573

Unknown

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0673

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0767

Unknown

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0317

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0318

Unknown

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0567

Unknown

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0431

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0772

Unknown

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0488

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0767

Unknown

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0485

Unknown

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0711

Unknown

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0485

Unknown

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0577

Unknown

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0482

Unknown

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0630

Unknown

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0430

Unknown

2010-08-26

2010-08-30

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0548

Unknown

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0321

Unknown

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

Unknown

2009-03-16

2009-03-18

2009-04-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0265

Unknown

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1333

Unknown

2008-03-17

2008-03-19

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1157

Unknown

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0452

Unknown

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1058

Unknown

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0375

Unknown

2005-09-15

2005-09-19

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0905

Unknown

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0308

Unknown

2004-08-17

2004-08-19

2004-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0695

Unknown

2004-03-01

2004-03-03

2004-04-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0244

Unknown

2003-08-19

2003-08-21

2003-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0398

Unknown

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0219

Unknown

2002-08-20

2002-08-22

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0373

Unknown

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0219

Unknown

2001-08-21

2001-08-23

2001-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0476

Unknown

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BKEAY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

