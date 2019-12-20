Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Stock

BIV

Price as of:

$87.17 +0.01 +0.01%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

BIV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.63%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.29

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BIV DARS™ Rating

BIV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$87.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,160,000

Open Price

$87.14

Day's Range

$87.07 - $87.28

Previous Close

$87.16

52 week low / high

$80.53 - $89.01

Percent off 52 week high

-2.07%

BIV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BIV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BIV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BIV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BIV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.190766

2019-11-01

$0.198066

2019-10-01

$0.194413

2019-09-03

$0.201838

2019-08-01

$0.204005

2019-07-01

$0.197997

2019-06-03

$0.205336

2019-05-01

$0.197248

2019-04-01

$0.204665

2019-03-01

$0.189071

2019-02-01

$0.218052

2018-12-24

$0.200549

2018-12-03

$0.196647

2018-11-01

$0.201306

2018-10-01

$0.195315

2018-09-04

$0.200419

2018-08-01

$0.202958

2018-07-02

$0.201154

2018-06-01

$0.196857

2018-05-01

$0.189467

2018-04-02

$0.195232

2018-03-01

$0.171176

2018-02-01

$0.187362

2017-12-26

$0.188082

2017-12-26

$0.0802

2017-12-01

$0.179554

2017-11-01

$0.186027

2017-10-02

$0.180672

2017-09-01

$0.185697

2017-08-01

$0.183685

2017-07-03

$0.178297

2017-06-01

$0.183874

2017-05-01

$0.178253

2017-04-03

$0.184729

2017-03-01

$0.166493

2017-02-01

$0.1784

2016-12-22

$0.0015

2016-12-22

$0.3321

2016-12-22

$0.184618

2016-12-01

$0.17582

2016-11-01

$0.178659

2016-10-03

$0.173948

2016-09-01

$0.181127

2016-08-01

$0.184989

2016-07-01

$0.176629

2016-06-01

$0.180728

2016-05-02

$0.176827

2016-04-01

$0.185355

2016-03-01

$0.176354

2016-02-01

$0.188104

2015-12-23

$0.187844

2015-12-23

$0.258

2015-12-01

$0.181074

2015-11-02

$0.179923

2015-10-01

$0.183293

2015-09-01

$0.183735

2015-08-03

$0.189629

2015-07-01

$0.184608

2015-06-01

$0.19348

2015-05-01

$0.185923

2015-04-01

$0.0251

2015-04-01

$0.19021

2015-03-02

$0.175367

2015-02-02

$0.191506

2014-12-23

$0.457

2014-12-23

$0.196153

2014-12-01

$0.191814

2014-11-03

$0.196945

2014-10-01

$0.188307

2014-09-02

$0.198802

2014-08-01

$0.199779

2014-07-01

$0.197643

2014-06-02

$0.203671

2014-05-01

$0.193687

2014-04-01

$0.037

2014-04-01

$0.207122

2014-03-03

$0.187949

2014-02-03

$0.241366

2013-12-24

$0.588

2013-12-24

$0.216097

2013-12-02

$0.207388

2013-11-01

$0.212126

2013-10-01

$0.205071

2013-09-03

$0.21392

2013-08-01

$0.223225

2013-07-01

$0.205648

2013-06-03

$0.209609

2013-05-01

$0.204274

2013-04-01

$0.303

2013-04-01

$0.03

2013-04-01

$0.217403

2013-03-01

$0.195356

2013-02-01

$0.21302

2012-12-24

$1.401

2012-12-24

$0.118

2012-12-24

$0.220617

2012-12-03

$0.213838

2012-11-01

$0.225214

2012-10-01

$0.220243

2012-09-04

$0.231124

2012-08-01

$0.231988

2012-07-02

$0.229193

2012-06-01

$0.236055

2012-05-01

$0.229032

2012-04-02

$0.244

2012-04-02

$0.022

2012-04-02

$0.242927

2012-03-01

$0.232014

2012-02-01

$0.252028

2011-12-23

$0.937

2011-12-23

$0.262725

2011-12-23

$0.081

2011-12-01

$0.249841

2011-11-01

$0.258392

2011-10-03

$0.248779

2011-09-01

$0.266855

2011-08-01

$0.275899

2011-07-01

$0.260343

2011-06-01

$0.275719

2011-05-02

$0.270988

2011-04-01

$0.282697

2011-03-23

$0.273

2011-03-23

$0.022

2011-03-01

$0.251848

2011-02-01

$0.278709

2010-12-27

$0.421

2010-12-27

$0.285057

2010-12-01

$0.27141

2010-11-01

$0.27611

2010-10-01

$0.27046

2010-09-01

$0.2777

2010-08-02

$0.276581

2010-07-01

$0.271459

2010-06-01

$0.275422

2010-05-03

$0.282535

2010-04-01

$0.283015

2010-03-01

$0.264108

2010-02-01

$0.292379

2009-12-28

$0.297716

2009-12-01

$0.28148

2009-11-02

$0.296018

2009-10-01

$0.284323

2009-09-01

$0.286115

2009-08-03

$0.291235

2009-07-01

$0.29143

2009-06-01

$0.291971

2009-05-01

$0.285976

2009-04-01

$0.30273

2009-03-02

$0.266436

2009-02-02

$0.298226

2008-12-24

$0.295756

2008-12-01

$0.296106

2008-11-03

$0.309498

2008-10-01

$0.283463

2008-09-02

$0.305156

2008-08-01

$0.304297

2008-07-01

$0.299238

2008-06-02

$0.307249

2008-05-01

$0.277201

2008-04-01

$0.306394

2008-03-03

$0.258459

2008-02-01

$0.294284

2007-12-24

$0.294938

2007-12-03

$0.29543

2007-11-01

$0.294681

2007-10-01

$0.297793

2007-09-04

$0.299898

2007-08-01

$0.241343

2007-07-02

$0.218939

2007-06-01

$0.236008

2007-05-01

$0.210363

BIV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BIV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BIV

Stock not rated.

BIV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.85%

-2.11%

1years

BIV

News
BIV

Research
BIV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BIV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BIV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1908

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1981

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1944

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2018

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2040

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1980

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2053

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1972

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2047

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1891

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2181

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2005

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1966

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2013

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1953

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2004

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2030

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2012

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1969

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1895

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1952

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1712

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1874

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1881

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1796

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1860

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1857

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1837

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1783

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1839

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1783

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1847

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1665

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1784

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1846

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3321

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0015

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1758

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1787

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1739

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1811

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1766

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1807

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1768

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1854

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1764

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1881

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2580

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1878

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1811

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1799

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1833

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1837

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1896

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1846

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1935

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1859

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1902

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0251

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1915

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1962

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4570

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1918

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1969

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1883

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1998

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1976

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2037

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1937

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2071

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1879

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2414

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2161

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5880

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2074

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2121

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2051

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2139

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2232

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2056

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2096

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2043

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2174

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1954

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2130

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2206

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$1.4010

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2138

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2252

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2202

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2311

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2320

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2292

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2361

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2290

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2429

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2440

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2320

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2520

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2627

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9370

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2498

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2584

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2488

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2669

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2759

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2603

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2757

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2710

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2827

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2730

2011-03-21

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2518

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2787

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2851

2010-12-23

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4210

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2714

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2761

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2705

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2777

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2766

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2715

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2754

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2825

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2830

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2641

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2924

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2977

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2815

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2960

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2843

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2861

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2912

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2914

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2920

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2860

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3027

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2664

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2982

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2958

2008-12-31

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2961

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3095

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2835

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3052

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3043

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2992

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3072

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2772

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3064

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2585

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2943

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2949

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2954

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2947

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2978

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2999

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2413

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2189

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2360

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2104

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BIV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X