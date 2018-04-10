Best Dividend Stocks
UBS E-TRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN

Stock

BDCL

Price as of:

$15.27 +0.03 +0.2%

Industry

Other

BDCL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

14.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.18

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BDCL DARS™ Rating

BDCL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.27

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,000

Open Price

$15.21

Day's Range

$15.21 - $15.38

Previous Close

$15.24

52 week low / high

$10.57 - $15.41

Percent off 52 week high

-0.91%

BDCL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BDCL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BDCL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BDCL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.5448

2019-07-12

$0.5494

2019-04-11

$0.5388

2019-01-11

$0.595

2018-10-11

$0.5942

2018-07-13

$0.591

2018-04-12

$0.5624

2018-01-12

$0.6802

2017-10-12

$0.7127

2017-07-12

$0.8137

2017-04-10

$0.7728

2017-01-11

$0.7393

2016-10-11

$0.7331

2016-07-12

$0.71

2016-04-08

$0.6706

2016-01-11

$0.7764

2015-10-08

$0.7782

2015-07-10

$0.8862

2015-04-09

$0.8265

2015-01-09

$0.9648

2014-10-08

$1.0148

2014-07-10

$0.9955

2014-04-09

$1.0509

2014-01-09

$1.0761

2013-10-09

$1.0022

2013-07-11

$1.0485

2013-04-10

$1.0293

2013-01-10

$0.9859

2012-10-10

$0.9169

2012-07-12

$0.8852

2012-04-11

$0.7378

2012-01-11

$0.8197

2011-10-11

$0.8265

2011-07-12

$0.7843

BDCL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BDCL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BDCL

Stock not rated.

BDCL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.98%

-10.24%

0years

BDCL

BDCL

BDCL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BDCL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

BDCL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5448

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5494

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5388

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5942

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5910

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5624

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6802

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7127

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8137

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7728

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7393

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7331

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6706

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7764

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7782

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8862

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8265

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9648

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0148

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9955

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0509

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0761

Unknown

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0022

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0485

Unknown

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0293

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9859

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9169

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8852

Unknown

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7378

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8197

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8265

Unknown

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7843

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BDCL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

