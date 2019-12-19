Best Dividend Stocks
BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. - ADR

Stock

BBSEY

Price as of:

$9.45 +0.17 +1.83%

Industry

Other

BBSEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.71%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


BBSEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,930

Open Price

$9.29

Day's Range

$9.24 - $9.45

Previous Close

$9.28

52 week low / high

$6.47 - $9.45

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

BBSEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BBSEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

BBSEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBSEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-16

$0.001562

2019-08-16

$0.218707

2019-02-22

$0.180922

2019-02-22

$0.001388

2018-12-14

$0.325585

2018-08-15

$0.18993

2018-08-15

$0.001477

2018-03-07

$0.002618

2018-03-07

$0.292005

2017-08-15

$0.246835

2017-08-15

$0.002608

2017-02-21

$0.004252

2017-02-21

$0.265445

BBSEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BBSEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBSEY

Stock not rated.

BBSEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-46.11%

1years

BBSEY

BBSEY

BBSEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBSEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

BBSEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2187

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-08-30

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0014

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1809

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3256

Unknown

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0015

Unknown

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-28

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.1899

Unknown

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2920

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

Unknown

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

Unknown

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2468

Unknown

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2654

Unknown

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0043

Unknown

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BBSEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

