Basf SE - ADR

Stock

BASFY

Price as of:

$18.65 +0.08 +0.43%

Industry

Other

BASFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.44%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.64

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

58.95%

EPS $1.08

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BASFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

58,054

Open Price

$18.54

Day's Range

$18.54 - $18.68

Previous Close

$18.57

52 week low / high

$15.5 - $20.98

Percent off 52 week high

-11.11%

BASFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BASFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BASFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BASFY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-06

$0.639267

2018-05-07

$0.65524

2017-05-15

$0.60460675

2016-04-27

$0.6081775

2015-04-28

$0.563825

2014-04-30

$0.67985

2013-04-24

$0.616475

2012-04-25

$0.6031425

2011-05-04

$0.57312925

2010-04-27

$0.40428125

2009-04-28

$0.47279675

2008-04-22

$0.59591875

2007-04-24

$0.40224125

2006-05-02

$0.249935

2005-04-26

$0.2152625

2004-04-27

$0.16465

2003-05-02

$0.1563625

2002-04-26

$0.1153375

2001-04-24

$0.1637375

BASFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BASFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BASFY

Stock not rated.

BASFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.68%

-2.44%

1years

BASFY

News
BASFY

Research
BASFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BASFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

BASFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6393

Unknown

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6552

Unknown

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6046

Unknown

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6082

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5638

Unknown

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6799

Unknown

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6165

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6031

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5731

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4043

Unknown

2010-04-27

2010-04-29

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4728

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5959

Unknown

2008-04-22

2008-04-24

2008-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4022

Unknown

2007-04-24

2007-04-26

2007-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2499

Unknown

2006-05-02

2006-05-04

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2153

Unknown

2005-04-26

2005-04-28

2005-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1647

Unknown

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1564

Unknown

2003-05-02

2003-05-06

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1153

Unknown

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1637

Unknown

2001-04-24

2001-04-26

2001-05-03

Income

Regular

Annual

BASFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

