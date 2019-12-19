Best Dividend Stocks
Bank of America Corp. Depositary Sh Repstg 1/1000th Perp Pfd Ser E

Stock

BAC-PR-E

Price as of:

$24.42 -0.07 -0.29%

Industry

Other

BAC-PR-E

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BAC-PR-E DARS™ Rating

BAC-PR-E

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,761

Open Price

$24.49

Day's Range

$24.42 - $24.49

Previous Close

$24.49

52 week low / high

$18.2 - $24.69

Percent off 52 week high

-1.09%

BAC-PR-E

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAC-PR-E has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BAC-PR-E's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

BAC-PR-E

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAC-PR-E's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.25556

2019-07-30

$0.25556

2019-04-29

$0.24722

2019-01-30

$0.25556

2018-10-30

$0.25556

2018-07-30

$0.25556

2018-04-27

$0.24722

2018-01-30

$0.25556

2017-10-30

$0.25556

2017-07-27

$0.25556

2017-04-26

$0.24722

2017-01-27

$0.25556

2016-10-27

$0.25556

2016-07-27

$0.25556

2016-04-27

$0.25

2016-01-27

$0.25556

2015-10-28

$0.25556

2015-07-29

$0.25556

2015-04-28

$0.24722

2015-01-28

$0.25556

2014-10-29

$0.25556

2014-07-29

$0.25556

2014-04-28

$0.24722

2014-01-29

$0.25556

2013-10-29

$0.25556

2013-07-29

$0.25556

2013-04-26

$0.24722

2013-01-29

$0.25556

2012-10-29

$0.25556

2012-07-27

$0.25556

2012-04-26

$0.25

2012-01-27

$0.25556

2011-10-27

$0.25556

2011-07-27

$0.25556

2011-04-27

$0.24722

2011-01-27

$0.25556

2010-10-27

$0.25556

2010-07-28

$0.25556

2010-04-28

$0.24722

2010-01-27

$0.25556

2009-10-28

$0.25556

2009-07-29

$0.25556

2009-04-28

$0.24722

2009-01-28

$0.25556

2008-10-29

$0.25556

2008-07-29

$0.25556

2008-04-28

$0.25

2008-01-29

$0.33342

2007-10-29

$0.37742

2007-07-27

$0.36481

2007-04-26

$0.35291

2007-01-29

$0.40106

BAC-PR-E's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BAC-PR-E

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAC-PR-E

Stock not rated.

BAC-PR-E

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.18%

0.82%

0years

BAC-PR-E

News
BAC-PR-E

Research
BAC-PR-E

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BAC-PR-E

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BAC-PR-E

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2556

2019-10-08

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2019-07-08

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2019-04-05

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2019-01-08

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-07-05

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-01-08

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-10-09

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-07-05

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2017-04-14

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2017-01-09

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-10-10

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-07-07

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-04-15

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2016-01-11

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2015-10-09

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2015-07-09

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2015-04-13

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2015-01-09

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2014-10-09

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2014-07-09

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2014-04-02

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2014-01-14

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-10-15

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-07-02

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2013-04-02

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2013-01-03

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-10-01

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-07-03

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-03

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2012-01-04

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-10-04

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-07-05

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2011-04-04

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2011-01-04

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-10-04

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-07-02

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2010-04-02

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2010-01-04

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2009-10-02

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2009-07-02

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2472

2009-04-03

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2009-01-05

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2008-10-02

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2008-07-03

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-04-03

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3334

2008-01-03

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3774

2007-10-24

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

2007-07-25

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3529

2007-04-25

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4011

2007-01-24

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

BAC-PR-E

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

