Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes

Stock

AMJL

Price as of:

$10.3 +0.09 +0.88%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (AMJL)

AMJL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

27.26%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.78

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMJL DARS™ Rating

AMJL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,325

Open Price

$10.2

Day's Range

$10.0 - $10.3

Previous Close

$10.21

52 week low / high

$8.67 - $15.58

Percent off 52 week high

-33.89%

AMJL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMJL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AMJL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AMJL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMJL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.2319

2019-11-13

$0.2722

2019-09-12

$0.3422

2019-08-12

$0.2047

2019-06-12

$0.3576

2019-05-10

$0.2091

2019-03-12

$0.3309

2019-02-12

$0.2222

2018-12-12

$0.4206

2018-11-13

$0.2061

2018-09-13

$0.5528

2018-08-10

$0.1734

2018-06-12

$0.4925

2018-05-10

$0.1584

2018-03-12

$0.5702

2018-02-12

$0.202

2017-12-12

$0.5593

2017-11-10

$0.1797

2017-09-13

$0.4783

2017-08-09

$0.3676

2017-06-09

$0.4971

2017-05-09

$0.4033

2017-03-09

$0.6233

2017-02-09

$0.35

2017-01-11

$0.0018

2016-12-09

$0.5009

2016-11-09

$0.4177

2016-10-12

$0.0098

2016-09-12

$0.5284

2016-08-09

$0.4488

2016-07-12

$0.01

AMJL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMJL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMJL

Stock not rated.

AMJL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.26%

0.24%

0years

AMJL

News
AMJL

Research
AMJL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMJL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AMJL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2319

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2722

2019-11-04

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3422

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2047

2019-08-01

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3576

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2091

2019-05-02

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3309

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2222

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4206

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2061

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5528

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1734

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4925

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1584

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5702

2018-03-01

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2020

2018-02-01

2018-02-12

2018-02-13

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5593

2017-12-01

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1797

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4783

2017-09-05

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3676

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4971

2017-06-01

2017-06-09

2017-06-13

2017-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4033

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6233

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3500

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0018

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5009

2016-12-01

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4177

2016-11-03

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0098

2016-10-05

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5284

2016-09-06

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4488

2016-08-03

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2016-07-05

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

AMJL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X