This table allows you to know how fast AMJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.4659 2019-08-27 $0.4721 2019-05-28 $0.4106 2019-02-28 $0.4615 2018-11-28 $0.4501 2018-08-27 $0.4957 2018-05-25 $0.5031 2018-02-28 $0.4207 2017-11-28 $0.4741 2017-08-24 $0.483 2017-05-24 $0.4937 2017-02-27 $0.4605 2016-11-25 $0.4992 2016-08-24 $0.5055 2016-05-25 $0.5379 2016-02-25 $0.5355 2015-11-25 $0.5743 2015-08-26 $0.5722 2015-05-27 $0.5624 2015-02-26 $0.5882 2014-11-26 $0.598 2014-08-26 $0.5833 2014-05-27 $0.581 2014-02-27 $0.5655 2013-11-26 $0.5787 2013-08-26 $0.5591 2013-05-24 $0.5378 2013-02-27 $0.5131 2012-11-27 $0.5225 2012-08-24 $0.5092 2012-05-24 $0.5187 2012-02-27 $0.4729 2011-11-25 $0.4897 2011-08-24 $0.4845 2011-05-25 $0.4865 2011-02-25 $0.444 2010-11-24 $0.4522 2010-08-25 $0.4509 2010-05-26 $0.4481 2010-02-25 $0.4428 2009-11-25 $0.4431 2009-08-26 $0.4361 2009-05-27 $0.4507