JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Stock

AMJ

Price as of:

$21.86 +0.25 +1.16%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

AMJ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.62%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.86

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMJ DARS™ Rating

AMJ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,308,779

Open Price

$21.5

Day's Range

$21.5 - $21.88

Previous Close

$21.61

52 week low / high

$19.65 - $26.28

Percent off 52 week high

-16.82%

AMJ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AMJ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AMJ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.4659

2019-08-27

$0.4721

2019-05-28

$0.4106

2019-02-28

$0.4615

2018-11-28

$0.4501

2018-08-27

$0.4957

2018-05-25

$0.5031

2018-02-28

$0.4207

2017-11-28

$0.4741

2017-08-24

$0.483

2017-05-24

$0.4937

2017-02-27

$0.4605

2016-11-25

$0.4992

2016-08-24

$0.5055

2016-05-25

$0.5379

2016-02-25

$0.5355

2015-11-25

$0.5743

2015-08-26

$0.5722

2015-05-27

$0.5624

2015-02-26

$0.5882

2014-11-26

$0.598

2014-08-26

$0.5833

2014-05-27

$0.581

2014-02-27

$0.5655

2013-11-26

$0.5787

2013-08-26

$0.5591

2013-05-24

$0.5378

2013-02-27

$0.5131

2012-11-27

$0.5225

2012-08-24

$0.5092

2012-05-24

$0.5187

2012-02-27

$0.4729

2011-11-25

$0.4897

2011-08-24

$0.4845

2011-05-25

$0.4865

2011-02-25

$0.444

2010-11-24

$0.4522

2010-08-25

$0.4509

2010-05-26

$0.4481

2010-02-25

$0.4428

2009-11-25

$0.4431

2009-08-26

$0.4361

2009-05-27

$0.4507

AMJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMJ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMJ

Stock not rated.

AMJ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.57%

-0.32%

0years

AMJ

News
AMJ

Research
AMJ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMJ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AMJ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4659

Unknown

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4721

Unknown

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4106

Unknown

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4615

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4501

Unknown

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4957

Unknown

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5031

Unknown

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4207

Unknown

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4741

Unknown

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4830

Unknown

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4937

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4605

Unknown

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4992

Unknown

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5055

Unknown

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5379

Unknown

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5355

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5743

Unknown

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5722

Unknown

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5624

Unknown

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5882

Unknown

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5980

Unknown

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5833

Unknown

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5810

Unknown

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5655

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5787

Unknown

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5591

Unknown

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5378

Unknown

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5131

Unknown

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

Unknown

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5092

Unknown

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5187

Unknown

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4729

Unknown

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4897

Unknown

2011-11-25

2011-11-29

2011-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4845

Unknown

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4865

Unknown

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4440

Unknown

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4522

Unknown

2010-11-24

2010-11-29

2010-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4509

Unknown

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4481

Unknown

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4428

Unknown

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4431

Unknown

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4361

Unknown

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4507

Unknown

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-08

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

AMJ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X