Admiral Group - ADR

Stock

AMIGY

Price as of:

$30.36 +0.2 +0.66%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Admiral Group - ADR (AMIGY)

AMIGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.77%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.45

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

91.73%

EPS $1.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AMIGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$30.36

Day's Range

$30.36 - $30.36

Previous Close

$30.16

52 week low / high

$24.1 - $30.36

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

AMIGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMIGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

AMIGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMIGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.724207

2019-05-09

$0.779488

2018-09-06

$0.7402

2018-05-10

$0.722154

2017-09-07

$0.681528

2017-05-10

$0.612032

2016-09-07

$0.45367

2016-09-07

$0.146704

2016-05-11

$0.484041

2015-09-09

$0.73183

2015-05-06

$0.698769

2014-09-10

$0.745784

2014-04-30

$0.408236

2013-09-11

$0.72971

2013-05-01

$0.636367

2012-09-13

$0.672727

2012-05-02

$0.509508

2011-09-28

$0.566919

2011-05-18

$0.527407

2010-03-10

$0.207281

AMIGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AMIGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMIGY

Stock not rated.

AMIGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.13%

-0.95%

2years

AMIGY

AMIGY

AMIGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMIGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

AMIGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7242

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7795

Unknown

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7402

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7222

Unknown

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6815

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6120

Unknown

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1467

Unknown

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-24

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4537

Unknown

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4840

Unknown

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7318

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6988

Unknown

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7458

Unknown

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4082

Unknown

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7297

Unknown

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6364

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6727

Unknown

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5095

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5669

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5274

Unknown

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2073

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AMIGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

