Allstate Corp (The) - 5.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/1000th

Stock

ALL-PR-A

Price as of:

$25.33 +0.01 +0.04%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Allstate Corp (The) - 5.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A 1/1000th (ALL-PR-A)

ALL-PR-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.41

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ALL-PR-A DARS™ Rating

ALL-PR-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,465

Open Price

$25.35

Day's Range

$25.32 - $25.35

Previous Close

$25.32

52 week low / high

$23.53 - $26.68

Percent off 52 week high

-5.06%

ALL-PR-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3516

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3516

2019-12-03

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade ALL-PR-A's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ALL-PR-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALL-PR-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.3515625

2019-09-27

$0.3515625

2019-06-27

$0.3515625

2019-03-28

$0.3515625

2018-12-28

$0.3515625

2018-09-27

$0.3515625

2018-06-28

$0.3515625

2018-03-28

$0.3515625

2017-12-28

$0.3515625

2017-09-28

$0.3515625

2017-06-28

$0.3515625

2017-03-29

$0.3515625

2016-12-28

$0.3515625

2016-09-28

$0.3515625

2016-06-28

$0.3515625

2016-03-29

$0.3515625

2015-12-29

$0.3515625

2015-09-28

$0.3515625

2015-06-26

$0.3515625

2015-03-27

$0.3515625

2014-12-29

$0.3515625

2014-09-26

$0.3515625

2014-06-26

$0.3515625

2014-03-27

$0.3515625

2013-12-27

$0.3515625

2013-09-26

$0.4804688

2001-09-26

$0.496875

2001-06-27

$0.496875

2001-03-28

$0.496875

2000-12-26

$0.496875

2000-09-27

$0.496875

2000-06-27

$0.496875

2000-03-28

$0.496875

1999-12-28

$0.496875

1999-09-27

$0.496875

1999-06-25

$0.496875

1999-03-26

$0.496875

1998-12-28

$0.496875

1998-09-25

$0.496875

1998-06-25

$0.496875

1998-03-26

$0.496875

1997-12-26

$0.496875

1997-09-25

$0.496875

1997-06-25

$0.496875

1997-03-25

$0.496875

1996-12-26

$0.1987

ALL-PR-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ALL-PR-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALL-PR-A

Stock not rated.

ALL-PR-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ALL-PR-A

News
ALL-PR-A

Research
ALL-PR-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALL-PR-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

Brought to You by Mitre Media

ALL-PR-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3516

2019-12-03

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2019-08-27

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2019-05-21

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2019-03-04

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2018-11-16

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2018-08-27

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2018-05-24

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2017-11-20

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2017-08-29

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2017-05-25

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2017-03-13

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2016-11-18

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2016-08-29

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2016-05-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2016-03-15

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2015-11-19

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2015-09-10

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2015-05-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2015-02-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2014-11-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2014-08-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2014-05-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2014-02-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3516

2013-11-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4805

2013-07-23

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2000-06-27

2000-06-29

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

2000-03-28

2000-03-30

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

1999-12-28

1999-12-30

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

1999-09-27

1999-09-29

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

1999-06-25

1999-06-29

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

Unknown

1999-03-26

1999-03-30

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1998-12-08

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1998-09-16

1998-09-25

1998-09-29

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1998-06-15

1998-06-25

1998-06-29

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1998-03-13

1998-03-26

1998-03-30

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1997-12-15

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1997-09-15

1997-09-25

1997-09-29

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1997-06-16

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4969

1997-03-12

1997-03-25

1997-03-27

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1987

1996-12-16

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1996-12-31

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

ALL-PR-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

