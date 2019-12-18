Best Dividend Stocks
Asahi Kasei Corp - ADR

Stock

AHKSY

Price as of:

$23.06 -0.44 -1.87%

Industry

Other

AHKSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

AHKSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,832

Open Price

$23.03

Day's Range

$23.03 - $23.12

Previous Close

$23.5

52 week low / high

$17.13 - $23.98

Percent off 52 week high

-3.84%

AHKSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AHKSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

AHKSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AHKSY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.085696

2006-03-28

$0.08646

2005-09-27

$0.07272

2005-03-28

$0.0622

2004-09-27

$0.0662

2004-03-26

$0.055

2003-09-25

$0.0456

2003-03-26

$0.0416

2002-09-25

$0.0378

2002-03-26

$0.0386

2001-09-26

$0.0382

2001-03-27

$0.0382

2000-09-26

$0.0428

AHKSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AHKSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AHKSY

Stock not rated.

AHKSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.51%

-0.09%

3years

AHKSY

AHKSY

AHKSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AHKSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

AHKSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3309

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3138

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2987

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3637

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2492

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2555

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-30

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1745

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1855

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-30

2016-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1617

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-29

2015-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1605

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-30

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1513

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1947

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1358

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1397

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1697

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1767

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1495

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5926

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1089

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1147

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0623

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1494

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1302

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1079

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1149

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0857

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0865

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0727

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0622

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0662

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0550

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0456

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0378

Unknown

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0386

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0382

Unknown

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0382

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0428

Unknown

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2001-01-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AHKSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

