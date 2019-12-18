Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index

Stock

ADRD

Price as of:

$22.59 -0.04 -0.18%

Industry

Other

ADRD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

ADRD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,375

Open Price

$22.59

Day's Range

$22.59 - $22.59

Previous Close

$22.63

52 week low / high

$18.87 - $22.66

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

ADRD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ADRD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ADRD's Upcoming Dividend

ADRD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ADRD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.16958

2019-06-24

$0.27247

2019-03-18

$0.21442

2018-12-24

$0.15331

2018-09-24

$0.17215

2018-06-18

$0.27758

2018-03-19

$0.16304

2017-12-18

$0.11528

2017-09-18

$0.13705

2017-06-16

$0.31358

2017-03-17

$0.14331

2016-12-16

$0.16818

2016-09-16

$0.13896

2016-06-17

$0.28216

2016-03-18

$0.13649

2015-12-18

$0.23333

2015-09-18

$0.20469

2015-06-19

$0.25716

2015-03-20

$0.04833

2014-12-19

$0.33177

2014-09-19

$0.16858

2014-06-20

$0.2534

2014-03-21

$0.43421

2013-12-20

$0.35606

2013-09-20

$0.1456

2013-06-21

$0.21718

2012-12-21

$0.31263

2012-09-21

$0.12491

2012-06-15

$0.27129

2012-03-16

$0.00518

2011-12-16

$0.28215

2011-09-16

$0.13278

2011-06-17

$0.26455

2011-03-18

$0.0704

2010-12-17

$0.19868

2010-09-17

$0.07425

2010-06-18

$0.28124

2010-03-19

$0.04406

2009-12-18

$0.2712

2009-09-18

$0.16802

2009-06-19

$0.27281

2009-03-20

$0.10496

2008-12-29

$0.000626

2008-12-29

$0.055975

2008-12-19

$0.16158

2008-09-19

$0.17965

2008-06-20

$0.40331

2008-03-20

$0.18396

2007-12-21

$0.13376

2007-09-21

$0.14974

2007-06-15

$0.35623

2007-03-16

$0.11938

2006-12-15

$0.12373

2006-09-15

$0.12838

2006-06-16

$0.98574

2006-03-17

$0.03236111111111111

2005-12-16

$0.03270222222222222

2005-09-16

$0.03704777777777778

2005-06-17

$0.07796777777777777

2005-03-18

$0.04111111111111111

2004-12-17

$0.02711777777777778

2004-09-17

$0.029275555555555555

2004-06-18

$0.05851555555555556

2004-03-19

$0.0291

2003-12-19

$0.016874444444444445

2003-09-19

$0.02761111111111111

2003-06-20

$0.04277888888888889

2003-03-21

$0.0306

2002-12-20

$0.008105555555555555

ADRD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ADRD

Stock not rated.

ADRD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.23%

-11.46%

1years

ADRD

ADRD

ADRD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ADRD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

ADRD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1696

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2144

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1722

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2776

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1153

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1371

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3136

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1682

2016-12-16

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2822

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2333

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2047

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2572

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0483

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3318

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1686

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2534

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4342

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3561

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1456

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2172

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3126

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1249

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2713

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0052

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2822

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1328

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2646

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0704

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1987

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0743

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2812

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0441

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2712

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1680

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2728

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0006

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1616

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1797

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4033

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1840

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1497

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3562

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1194

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

2006-12-05

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1284

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9857

2006-06-15

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0324

2006-03-16

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2005-12-15

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0411

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0271

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0293

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0585

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0291

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0428

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0306

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

ADRD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X