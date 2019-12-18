Best Dividend Stocks
iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.43

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ACWX DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

405,886

Open Price

$48.85

Day's Range

$48.76 - $48.87

Previous Close

$48.79

52 week low / high

$40.51 - $49.48

Percent off 52 week high

-1.43%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACWX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACWX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.713561

2019-06-17

$0.785705

2018-12-28

$0.020708

2018-12-18

$0.359859

2018-06-19

$0.730835

2017-12-19

$0.528

2017-06-20

$0.670668

2016-12-21

$0.389881

2016-06-22

$0.727011

2015-12-21

$0.308113

2015-06-25

$0.686807

2014-12-17

$0.459487

2014-06-25

$0.908085

2013-12-18

$0.565953

2013-06-27

$0.688739

2012-12-18

$0.402627

2012-06-21

$0.691996

2011-12-20

$0.497551

2011-06-22

$0.634326

2010-12-21

$0.489756

2010-06-23

$0.516113

2009-12-22

$0.276308

2009-06-23

$0.551371

ACWX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACWX

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.51%

28.41%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7136

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7857

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0207

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3599

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7308

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5280

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6707

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3899

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7270

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3081

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6868

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4595

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9081

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5660

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6887

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4026

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6920

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4976

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6343

Unknown

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4898

Unknown

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5161

Unknown

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2763

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5514

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1365

2008-12-22

Unknown

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

