iShares MSCI All Country World Index Fund

Stock

ACWI

Price as of:

$78.5 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

ACWI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.25%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.77

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

ACWI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$78.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

811,867

Open Price

$78.59

Day's Range

$78.49 - $78.64

Previous Close

$78.5

52 week low / high

$61.01 - $79.23

Percent off 52 week high

-0.92%

ACWI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ACWI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ACWI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ACWI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.884

2019-06-17

$0.906257

2018-12-28

$0.044243

2018-12-18

$0.598279

2018-06-19

$0.801529

2017-12-19

$0.669363

2017-06-20

$0.732112

2016-12-21

$0.553166

2016-06-22

$0.743701

2015-12-29

$0.034695

2015-12-21

$0.677124

2015-06-25

$0.717996

2014-12-17

$0.488305

2014-06-25

$0.836194

2013-12-18

$0.458385

2013-06-27

$0.632566

2012-12-18

$0.475854

2012-06-21

$0.603855

2011-12-20

$0.450768

2011-06-22

$0.562024

2010-12-21

$0.447657

2010-06-23

$0.362204

2009-12-22

$0.280237

2009-06-23

$0.265951

ACWI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ACWI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ACWI

Stock not rated.

ACWI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.88%

22.43%

2years

ACWI

ACWI

ACWI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ACWI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

ACWI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8840

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9063

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0442

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.5983

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8015

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6694

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7321

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5532

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7437

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0347

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.6771

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7180

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4883

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8362

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4584

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6326

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4759

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6039

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4508

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5620

Unknown

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4477

Unknown

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3622

Unknown

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2802

Unknown

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2660

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1975

2008-12-22

Unknown

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

ACWI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X