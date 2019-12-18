Best Dividend Stocks
Anglo American plc

Stock

AAUKF

Price as of:

$28.52 -0.61 -2.09%

Industry

Other

AAUKF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AAUKF DARS™ Rating

AAUKF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,100

Open Price

$28.52

Day's Range

$28.52 - $28.52

Previous Close

$29.13

52 week low / high

$20.49 - $29.33

Percent off 52 week high

-2.76%

AAUKF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AAUKF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AAUKF's Upcoming Dividend

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

AAUKF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AAUKF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-08-06

$0.32

2015-03-19

$0.53

2014-08-06

$0.32

2014-03-19

$0.53

2013-08-14

$0.32

2013-03-20

$0.53

2012-08-15

$0.32

2012-03-28

$0.46

2011-08-17

$0.28

2011-03-30

$0.4

2010-08-18

$0.25

2008-08-20

$0.44

2008-03-12

$0.86

2007-08-22

$0.38

2007-03-14

$0.824175824

2006-08-23

$0.362637363

2006-03-08

$0.681318681

2005-08-17

$0.307692308

2005-03-09

$0.56043956

2004-08-18

$0.208791209

2004-03-10

$0.428571429

2003-08-20

$0.164835165

2003-03-12

$0.43956044

2002-09-18

$0.183150184

2002-03-20

$0.415140659

2001-03-21

$1.4285714285714286

AAUKF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AAUKF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AAUKF

Stock not rated.

AAUKF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

20.39%

1years

AAUKF

AAUKF

AAUKF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AAUKF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

AAUKF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6200

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5100

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-15

2019-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4900

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-17

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5400

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-16

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4800

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-11

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2015-08-06

2015-08-07

2015-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5300

Unknown

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5300

Unknown

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5300

Unknown

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4600

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2800

Unknown

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

Unknown

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8600

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

Unknown

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8242

Unknown

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3626

Unknown

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6813

Unknown

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3077

Unknown

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5604

Unknown

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2088

Unknown

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4286

Unknown

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1648

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4396

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1832

Unknown

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4151

Unknown

2002-03-20

2002-03-22

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1832

Unknown

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4286

Unknown

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AAUKF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

