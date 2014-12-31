Best Dividend Stocks
Telephone & Data Systems

Stock

TDS

Price as of:

$15.54 -0.66 -4.07%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Wireless Communications /

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

TDS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.68%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

77.31%

EPS $0.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

45 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TDS DARS™ Rating

TDS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,142,600

Open Price

$16.28

Day's Range

$15.28 - $16.59

Previous Close

$16.2

52 week low / high

$14.05 - $34.12

Percent off 52 week high

-54.45%

TDS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TDS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TDS

Compare TDS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TDS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TDS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-16

$0.17

2019-12-13

$0.165

2019-09-13

$0.165

2019-06-13

$0.165

2019-03-14

$0.165

2018-12-13

$0.16

2018-09-13

$0.16

2018-06-14

$0.16

2018-03-15

$0.16

2017-12-14

$0.155

2017-09-14

$0.155

2017-06-14

$0.155

2017-03-15

$0.155

2016-12-14

$0.148

2016-09-14

$0.148

2016-06-14

$0.148

2016-03-15

$0.148

2015-12-14

$0.141

2015-09-14

$0.141

2015-06-12

$0.141

2015-03-12

$0.141

2014-12-11

$0.134

2014-09-11

$0.134

2014-06-11

$0.134

2014-03-12

$0.134

2013-12-12

$0.1275

2013-09-12

$0.1275

2013-06-12

$0.1275

2013-03-13

$0.1275

2012-12-13

$0.1225

2012-09-12

$0.1225

2012-06-13

$0.1225

2012-03-14

$0.1225

2011-12-15

$0.1175

2011-09-14

$0.1175

2011-06-15

$0.1175

2011-03-15

$0.1175

2010-12-15

$0.1125

2010-09-14

$0.1125

2010-06-14

$0.1125

2010-03-15

$0.1125

2009-12-15

$0.1075

2009-09-14

$0.1075

2009-06-12

$0.1075

2009-03-12

$0.1075

2008-12-15

$0.1025

2008-09-11

$0.1025

2008-06-12

$0.1025

2008-03-19

$0.1025

2007-12-12

$0.0975

2007-09-12

$0.0975

2007-06-13

$0.0975

2007-03-15

$0.0975

2006-12-13

$0.0925

2006-09-13

$0.0925

2006-06-14

$0.0925

2006-03-15

$0.0925

2005-12-14

$0.0875

2005-09-14

$0.0875

2005-06-14

$0.0875

2005-03-14

$0.175

2004-12-14

$0.165

2004-09-14

$0.165

2004-06-14

$0.165

2004-03-15

$0.165

2003-12-11

$0.155

2003-09-12

$0.155

2003-06-12

$0.155

2003-03-13

$0.155

2002-12-12

$0.145

2002-09-12

$0.145

2002-06-12

$0.145

2002-03-13

$0.145

2001-12-12

$0.135

2001-09-12

$0.135

2001-06-13

$0.135

2001-03-13

$0.135

2000-12-13

$0.125

2000-09-13

$0.125

2000-06-13

$0.125

2000-03-13

$0.125

1999-12-13

$0.115

1999-09-13

$0.115

1999-06-11

$0.115

1999-03-10

$0.115

1998-12-14

$0.11

1998-09-11

$0.11

1998-06-11

$0.11

1998-03-13

$0.11

1997-12-10

$0.105

1997-09-12

$0.105

1997-06-11

$0.105

1997-03-12

$0.105

1996-12-11

$0.1

1996-09-11

$0.1

1996-06-12

$0.1

1996-03-13

$0.1

1995-12-13

$0.095

1995-09-13

$0.095

1995-06-14

$0.095

TDS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TDS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDS

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TDS Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TDS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.13%

3.03%

45years

TDS

News
TDS

Research
TDS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TDS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2020-02-20

2020-03-16

2020-03-17

2020-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-11-18

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-08-15

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-05-23

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-02-22

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-11-16

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-08-16

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-05-24

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-02-23

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-11-29

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-08-16

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-05-26

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-02-24

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2016-11-22

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2016-08-18

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2016-05-27

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2016-02-19

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2015-11-03

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2015-08-20

2015-09-14

2015-09-16

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2015-05-22

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2015-02-25

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-11-24

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-08-21

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-05-22

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-11-15

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-08-22

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-05-24

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-02-26

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-11-16

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-08-23

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-05-17

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-02-28

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2011-11-17

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2011-08-25

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2011-05-19

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2010-11-18

2010-12-15

2010-12-17

2010-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2010-08-27

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2010-05-27

2010-06-14

2010-06-16

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2010-02-23

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2009-11-19

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2009-08-21

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2009-05-22

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2009-01-21

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2008-11-21

2008-12-15

2008-12-17

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2008-08-28

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2008-05-23

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2008-03-12

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2007-11-14

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2007-08-24

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2007-05-11

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2007-03-08

2007-03-15

2007-03-19

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2006-12-08

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2006-08-31

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2006-05-05

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

2006-02-23

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-11-07

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-08-25

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-05-18

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-02-25

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-11-15

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2004-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-08-03

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-05-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

2004-03-17

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2003-11-14

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2003-08-06

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2003-05-15

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2003-02-28

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-11-18

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-08-27

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-05-29

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-02-28

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-11-20

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-08-31

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-05-18

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-02-27

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-11-21

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-08-31

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-05-24

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-02-25

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-11-05

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-08-24

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-05-24

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-02-23

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-11-24

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-08-27

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-05-22

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-03-02

1998-03-13

1998-03-17

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1997-11-24

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1997-09-02

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1997-05-28

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1997-02-28

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-12-03

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-08-30

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-23

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-08-31

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1995-05-25

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

TDS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Telephone & Data Systems on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TDS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

Telephone & Data Systems- (TDS)- provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, the company served approximately 7.3 million customers, including 6,122,000 wireless customers and 1,197,700 wireline equivalent access lines. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems provides printing and distribution services. It sells its products through retail sales and service centers, and agents and direct sales, as well as through the Internet and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

