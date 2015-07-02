Best Dividend Stocks
InterDigital, Inc.

Stock

IDCC

Price as of:

$55.12 +0.22 +0.4%

Industry

Wireless Communications

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Wireless Communications /

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

IDCC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.55%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

95.89%

EPS $1.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IDCC DARS™ Rating

IDCC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

202,000

Open Price

$55.44

Day's Range

$54.49 - $55.44

Previous Close

$54.9

52 week low / high

$47.02 - $74.03

Percent off 52 week high

-25.54%

IDCC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 07

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3500

2019-12-12

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-22

Regular

Trade IDCC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

IDCC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IDCC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-07

$0.35

2019-10-08

$0.35

2019-07-09

$0.35

2019-04-09

$0.35

2019-01-08

$0.35

2018-10-09

$0.35

2018-07-10

$0.35

2018-04-20

$0.35

2018-01-09

$0.35

2017-10-10

$0.35

2017-07-10

$0.3

2017-04-10

$0.3

2017-01-09

$0.3

2016-10-07

$0.3

2016-07-11

$0.2

2016-04-11

$0.2

2016-01-11

$0.2

2015-10-09

$0.2

2015-07-06

$0.2

2015-04-13

$0.2

2015-01-12

$0.2

2014-10-06

$0.2

2014-07-07

$0.2

2014-04-07

$0.1

2014-01-06

$0.1

2013-10-07

$0.1

2013-07-08

$0.1

2013-04-08

$0.1

2012-12-13

$0.1

2012-10-05

$0.1

2012-07-09

$0.1

2012-04-09

$0.1

2011-12-30

$0.1

2011-10-03

$0.1

2011-07-01

$0.1

2011-04-04

$0.1

2011-01-10

$0.1

IDCC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IDCC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IDCC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IDCC Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

IDCC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.87%

0.00%

5years

IDCC

News
IDCC

Research
IDCC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IDCC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

IDCC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2019-12-12

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-09-12

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-06-13

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-03-28

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-12-10

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-09-13

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-05-31

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-03-09

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-12-07

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-09-14

2017-10-10

2017-10-11

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-06-15

2017-07-10

2017-07-12

2017-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-03-29

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-12-08

2017-01-09

2017-01-11

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-09-22

2016-10-07

2016-10-12

2016-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-06-09

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-03-30

2016-04-11

2016-04-13

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-12-10

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-23

2015-10-09

2015-10-14

2015-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-06-11

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-03-11

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-05

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-09-12

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

2014-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-06-12

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-03-06

2014-04-07

2014-04-09

2014-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-16

2014-01-06

2014-01-08

2014-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-09-12

2013-10-07

2013-10-09

2013-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-06-12

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-03-15

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-12-02

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-09-20

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-06-06

2012-07-09

2012-07-11

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-03-12

2012-04-09

2012-04-11

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-12-08

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-09-21

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-06-01

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-02

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-10

2011-01-10

2011-01-12

2011-02-02

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

IDCC

Investor Resources

Learn more about InterDigital, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IDCC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Wireless Communications

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - this company engages in the design and development of digital wireless technologies for use in cellular and wireless IEEE 802 related products. It also develops solutions for enhancing bandwidth availability and network capacity, wireless security and seamless connectivity, and mobility across networks and devices. In addition, the company licenses its technologies and mobile broadband modem solutions (modem IP, know-how, and reference platforms) to mobile device manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other equipment producers that manufacture, use, and sell digital cellular products. InterDigital's solutions are incorporated in various products, including mobile devices, such as cellular phones, wireless personal digital assistants and notebook computers, and data cards; base stations and other wireless infrastructure equipment; and components for wireless devices. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

