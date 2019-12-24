This table allows you to know how fast SHEN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-13 $0.29 2018-11-08 $0.27 2017-11-02 $0.26 2016-11-02 $0.25 2015-11-03 $0.24 2014-11-03 $0.235 2013-11-04 $0.18 2012-11-05 $0.165 2011-11-07 $0.165 2010-11-05 $0.165 2009-11-06 $0.16 2008-11-07 $0.15 2007-11-09 $0.135 2006-11-13 $0.08 2005-11-09 $0.07666666666666666 2004-11-09 $0.07166666666666667 2003-11-12 $0.065 2002-11-13 $0.06166666666666667 2001-11-07 $0.058333333333333334 2000-11-07 $0.055 1999-11-09 $0.04666666666666667 1998-11-10 $0.0425 1998-03-27 $0.0125 1997-12-29 $0.0125 1997-11-12 $0.035833333333333335 1997-09-26 $0.0125 1997-06-26 $0.0125 1997-03-26 $0.01 1996-12-27 $0.01 1996-11-13 $0.035 1996-09-26 $0.01 1996-06-26 $0.01 1996-03-27 $0.008333333333333333 1995-12-27 $0.008333333333333333 1995-11-13 $0.035 1995-09-27 $0.008333333333333333 1995-06-28 $0.0075 1993-09-24 $0.005