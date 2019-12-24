Best Dividend Stocks
Shenandoah Telecommunications

Stock

SHEN

Price as of:

$39.93 -0.04 -0.1%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

SHEN

Stock Dividend Data

0.75%

technology Average 0.01%

$0.29

Paid Annually

25.40%

EPS $1.14

6 yrs

Get SHEN DARS™ Rating

SHEN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

249,800

Open Price

$39.95

Day's Range

$39.44 - $40.12

Previous Close

$39.97

52 week low / high

$29.61 - $51.18

Percent off 52 week high

-21.98%

SHEN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHEN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SHEN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHEN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.29

2018-11-08

$0.27

2017-11-02

$0.26

2016-11-02

$0.25

2015-11-03

$0.24

2014-11-03

$0.235

2013-11-04

$0.18

2012-11-05

$0.165

2011-11-07

$0.165

2010-11-05

$0.165

2009-11-06

$0.16

2008-11-07

$0.15

2007-11-09

$0.135

2006-11-13

$0.08

2005-11-09

$0.07666666666666666

2004-11-09

$0.07166666666666667

2003-11-12

$0.065

2002-11-13

$0.06166666666666667

2001-11-07

$0.058333333333333334

2000-11-07

$0.055

1999-11-09

$0.04666666666666667

1998-11-10

$0.0425

1998-03-27

$0.0125

1997-12-29

$0.0125

1997-11-12

$0.035833333333333335

1997-09-26

$0.0125

1997-06-26

$0.0125

1997-03-26

$0.01

1996-12-27

$0.01

1996-11-13

$0.035

1996-09-26

$0.01

1996-06-26

$0.01

1996-03-27

$0.008333333333333333

1995-12-27

$0.008333333333333333

1995-11-13

$0.035

1995-09-27

$0.008333333333333333

1995-06-28

$0.0075

1993-09-24

$0.005 ()

SHEN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHEN

Metric

SHEN Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SHEN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.07%

7.41%

6years

SHEN

SHEN

SHEN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHEN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

SHEN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2900

2019-10-30

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2700

2018-10-31

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2600

2017-10-25

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2500

2016-10-18

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2400

2015-10-20

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2350

2014-10-21

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1800

2013-10-22

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1650

2012-10-16

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1650

2011-10-18

2011-11-07

2011-11-09

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1650

2010-10-19

2010-11-05

2010-11-09

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1600

2009-10-20

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2008-10-22

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1350

2007-10-23

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0800

2006-10-25

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0767

2005-10-25

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0717

2004-10-19

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0650

2003-10-22

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0617

2002-10-11

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0583

2001-10-11

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0550

2000-10-13

2000-11-07

2000-11-09

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0467

1999-10-11

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0425

1998-10-19

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0125

1998-02-27

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-11-25

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0358

1997-10-13

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0125

1997-08-28

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-02-27

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-11-27

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-10-14

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0100

1996-08-29

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-05-29

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1996-02-28

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1995-10-10

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0083

1995-09-13

1995-09-27

1995-09-30

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050 ()

1993-09-15

1993-09-24

1993-09-30

1993-10-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SHEN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Shenandoah Telecommunications on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SHEN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

Shenandoah Telecommunications- (SHEN)-provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other communications providers in the southeastern United States. As of December 31, 2007, it had 24,536 telephone access lines; 8,303 cable television subscribers; 7,547 dial-up Internet subscribers; 8,136 DSL subscribers; 187,303 retail PCS subscribers; and 10,689 long distance subscribers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

