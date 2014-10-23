Best Dividend Stocks
Frontier Communications

Stock

FTR

Price as of:

$0.63 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Telecom Services Domestic

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Telecom Services Domestic /

Frontier Communications (FTR)

FTR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$55.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FTR DARS™ Rating

FTR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,470,800

Open Price

$0.64

Day's Range

$0.63 - $0.67

Previous Close

$0.63

52 week low / high

$0.51 - $3.5

Percent off 52 week high

-82.00%

FTR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FTR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-12-14

$0.6

2017-09-14

$0.6

2017-06-13

$0.597014925

2017-03-13

$1.567164179

2016-12-13

$1.567164179

2016-09-13

$1.567164179

2016-06-13

$1.567164179

2016-03-09

$1.567164179

2015-12-11

$1.567164179

2015-09-11

$1.567164179

2015-05-26

$1.567164179

2015-03-10

$1.567164179

2014-12-10

$1.492537313

2014-09-10

$1.492537313

2014-06-05

$1.492537313

2014-03-05

$1.492537313

2013-12-05

$1.492537313

2013-09-05

$1.492537313

2013-06-05

$1.492537313

2013-03-06

$1.492537313

2012-12-05

$1.492537313

2012-09-05

$1.492537313

2012-06-06

$1.492537313

2012-03-07

$1.492537313

2011-12-07

$2.798507463

2011-09-07

$2.798507463

2011-06-07

$2.798507463

2011-03-07

$2.798507463

2010-12-07

$2.798507463

2010-09-07

$2.798507463

2010-06-07

$3.731343284

2010-03-05

$3.731343284

2009-12-07

$3.731343284

2009-09-04

$3.731343284

2009-06-05

$3.731343284

2009-03-05

$3.731343284

2008-12-05

$3.731343284

2008-09-05

$3.731343284

2008-06-05

$3.731343284

2008-03-06

$3.731343284

2007-12-05

$3.731343284

2007-09-05

$3.731343284

2007-06-06

$3.731343284

2007-03-07

$3.731343284

2006-12-06

$3.731343284

2006-09-06

$3.731343284

2006-06-07

$3.731343284

2006-03-07

$3.731343284

2005-12-07

$3.731343284

2005-09-07

$3.731343284

2005-06-07

$3.731343284

2005-03-16

$3.731343284

2004-12-08

$3.731343284

2004-08-16

$3.731343284

FTR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FTR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTR

Metric

FTR Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FTR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

2years

FTR

FTR

FTR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

FTR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-10-31

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-07-26

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5970

2017-05-02

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2017-02-15

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2016-11-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2016-08-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2016-05-02

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2016-02-16

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2015-11-02

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2015-07-29

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2015-05-05

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5672

2015-02-19

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2014-10-28

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2014-07-30

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2014-05-06

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2014-02-18

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2013-10-31

2013-12-05

2013-12-09

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2013-07-31

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2013-05-06

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2013-02-21

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2012-11-02

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2012-07-25

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2012-05-08

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4925

2012-02-16

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2011-11-02

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2011-08-01

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2011-05-11

2011-06-07

2011-06-09

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2011-02-17

2011-03-07

2011-03-09

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2010-11-09

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.7985

2010-07-29

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-05-12

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2010-02-17

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-10-28

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-07-30

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-05-13

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2009-02-06

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2008-11-06

2008-12-05

2008-12-09

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2008-07-31

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2008-05-14

2008-06-05

2008-06-09

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2008-02-21

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2007-10-25

2007-12-05

2007-12-09

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2007-07-27

2007-09-05

2007-09-09

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2007-05-18

2007-06-06

2007-06-09

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2007-02-23

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2006-10-26

2006-12-06

2006-12-09

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2006-07-28

2006-09-06

2006-09-09

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2006-05-25

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2006-02-24

2006-03-07

2006-03-09

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2005-11-02

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2005-07-29

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2005-05-26

2005-06-07

2005-06-09

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2005-03-08

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2004-11-01

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.7313

2004-07-11

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

FTR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Frontier Communications on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FTR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Telecom Services Domestic

Frontier Communications (FTR) provides various communication services to rural areas, and small and medium-sized towns and cities as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC). The company, formerly known as Citizens Utilities Company, was founded in 1927 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. FTR has been paying dividends since 1972. From 2004 to 2009, it had been paying an annual dividend of $1, but it was cut and FTR started paying a $0.4 dividend annually in 2012. In December 2013, FTR purchased AT&T’s Connecticut land-line business for $2 billion. FTR pays its dividend quarterly.

