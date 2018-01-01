This table allows you to know how fast HPE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-10 $0.12 2019-09-10 $0.1125 2019-06-11 $0.1125 2019-03-12 $0.1125 2018-12-11 $0.1125 2018-09-11 $0.1125 2018-06-12 $0.1125 2018-03-13 $0.075 2017-12-12 $0.075 2017-09-12 $0.065 2017-06-12 $0.065 2017-03-13 $0.065 2016-12-12 $0.065 2016-10-07 $0.055 2016-06-06 $0.055 2016-03-07 $0.055 2015-12-07 $0.055