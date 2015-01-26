Best Dividend Stocks
Xilinx

Stock

XLNX

Price as of:

$75.7 +3.87 +5.38%

Industry

Semiconductor Specialized

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Specialized /

Xilinx (XLNX)

XLNX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.96%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

47.05%

EPS $3.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get XLNX DARS™ Rating

XLNX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$75.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,257

Open Price

$75.7

Day's Range

$75.7 - $75.7

Previous Close

$72.0

52 week low / high

$67.68 - $141.6

Percent off 52 week high

-46.42%

XLNX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

XLNX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

XLNX

Compare XLNX to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade XLNX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
XLNX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast XLNX's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-10

$0.37

2019-11-08

$0.37

2019-08-06

$0.37

2019-05-15

$0.37

2019-02-05

$0.36

2018-11-09

$0.36

2018-08-07

$0.36

2018-05-14

$0.36

2018-02-06

$0.35

2017-11-14

$0.35

2017-08-08

$0.35

2017-05-12

$0.35

2017-02-06

$0.33

2016-11-04

$0.33

2016-08-09

$0.33

2016-05-16

$0.33

2016-02-29

$0.31

2015-11-03

$0.31

2015-08-04

$0.31

2015-05-11

$0.31

2015-02-02

$0.29

2014-11-03

$0.29

2014-08-04

$0.29

2014-05-12

$0.29

2014-02-04

$0.25

2013-11-04

$0.25

2013-08-05

$0.25

2013-05-13

$0.25

2013-02-04

$0.22

2012-11-05

$0.22

2012-08-06

$0.22

2012-05-14

$0.22

2012-02-06

$0.19

2011-11-07

$0.19

2011-08-08

$0.19

2011-05-16

$0.19

2011-02-07

$0.16

2010-11-08

$0.16

2010-08-09

$0.16

2010-05-17

$0.16

2010-02-08

$0.16

2009-11-02

$0.16

2009-08-03

$0.14

2009-05-11

$0.14

2009-02-02

$0.14

2008-11-03

$0.14

2008-08-04

$0.14

2008-05-05

$0.14

2008-02-04

$0.12

2007-11-09

$0.12

2007-08-13

$0.12

2007-05-07

$0.12

2007-02-05

$0.09

2006-11-13

$0.09

2006-08-14

$0.09

2006-05-08

$0.09

2006-02-06

$0.07

2005-11-15

$0.07

2005-08-15

$0.07

2005-05-09

$0.07

2005-02-14

$0.05

2004-11-15

$0.05

2004-08-16

$0.05

2004-05-10

$0.05

XLNX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
XLNX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for XLNX

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

XLNX Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

XLNX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.36%

0.68%

9years

XLNX

News
XLNX

Research
XLNX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

XLNX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

XLNX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3700

2020-01-28

2020-02-10

2020-02-11

2020-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-10-24

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-07-24

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-04-23

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-01-23

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-10-24

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-07-25

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-04-25

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-01-24

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-10-26

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-07-26

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2017-04-26

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-25

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-10-19

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-07-27

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-04-27

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

Unknown

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-10-14

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-07-22

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-03-10

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-01-22

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-10-16

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-07-22

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-02-11

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-21

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-16

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-17

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-03-05

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2013-01-17

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-10-17

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-07-18

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-03-13

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-01-18

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-10-19

2011-11-07

2011-11-09

2011-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-07-20

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-03-14

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-01-19

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-10-20

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-07-21

2010-08-09

2010-08-11

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-04-28

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-01-20

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-10-14

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-04-22

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-01-14

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-07-16

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-02-25

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-01-17

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-10-18

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-07-19

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-02-26

2007-05-07

2007-05-09

2007-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-01-23

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-10-20

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-07-25

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-01-19

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-10-20

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-07-21

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-04-21

2005-05-09

2005-05-11

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-01-20

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

Unknown

2004-11-15

2004-11-17

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-22

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-04-22

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-06-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

XLNX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Xilinx on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

XLNX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Specialized

Xilinx (XLNX) engages in the design, development, and marketing of programmable logic solutions. Its solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as intellectual property cores, design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Xilinx is largely affected by its ability to continue to invent new and better technologies. As well, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and Xilinx is affected by upturns and downturns in the industry. Xilinx has been paying a dividend since 2004, and has increased them every year since then. Xilinx pays its dividends quarterly.

