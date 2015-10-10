Best Dividend Stocks
ASML Holding NV

Stock

ASML

Price as of:

$293.34 -1.5 -0.51%

Industry

Semiconductor Integrated Circuits

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.34%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.99

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

14.58%

EPS $6.82

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ASML DARS™ Rating

ASML

Daily Snapshot

Price

$293.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

284,933

Open Price

$294.83

Day's Range

$292.18 - $295.66

Previous Close

$294.84

52 week low / high

$144.5 - $297.09

Percent off 52 week high

-1.26%

ASML

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASML has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

ASML

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASML’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.994245

2019-04-26

$1.99206

2018-04-27

$1.436758

2017-04-28

$1.111117

2016-05-03

$1.027366

2015-04-24

$0.646182

2014-04-25

$0.717329

2013-04-26

$0.586754

2012-04-30

$0.672722078

2011-04-26

$0.645602597

2010-03-26

$0.295733766

2009-03-30

$0.290480519

2008-04-07

$0.51038961

ASML's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ASML

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASML

Metric

ASML Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ASML

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.09%

-30.80%

3years

ASML

News
ASML

Research
ASML

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASML

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

ASML

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9942

Unknown

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9921

Unknown

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.4368

Unknown

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1111

Unknown

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0274

Unknown

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6462

Unknown

2015-04-24

2015-04-28

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7173

Unknown

2014-04-25

2014-04-29

2014-05-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5868

Unknown

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$11.8620

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-03

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.6727

Unknown

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6456

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2957

Unknown

2010-03-26

2010-03-30

2010-04-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2905

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5104

Unknown

2008-04-07

2008-04-09

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

ASML

ASML

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Integrated Circuits

ASML Holding NV (ASML) engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers a portfolio of lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors, integrated circuits, or chips. It primarily provides PAS 5500 product family that comprises wafer steppers, and step and scan systems suitable for the i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride processing of wafers; TWINSCAN for manufacturing environments for which design resolutions down to 38 nanometers are required; TWINSCAN NXT system to support extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) imaging in various system critical areas; and NXE (EUV) system that utilizes reflective mirrors with a numerical aperture of 0.25. The company operates principally in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

