United Microelectronics Corp. ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

UMC

Price as of:

$2.26 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Semiconductor Equipment And Materials

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Equipment And Materials /

United Microelectronics Corp. ADR (Sponsored) (UMC)

UMC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.90%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

40.21%

EPS $0.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


UMC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

134,201

Open Price

$2.31

Day's Range

$2.25 - $2.31

Previous Close

$2.23

52 week low / high

$1.85 - $2.85

Percent off 52 week high

-21.75%

UMC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UMC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UMC

Compare UMC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Technology Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Trade UMC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UMC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UMC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-15

$0.064765

2018-07-09

$0.081802

2017-07-11

$0.057557

2016-07-12

$0.063138

2015-07-14

$0.059264

2014-07-07

$0.001164

2014-07-07

$0.073353

2013-07-08

$0.047374

2012-07-09

$0.058397

2011-07-22

$0.143277

2010-07-08

$0.054602

2008-08-08

$0.0746919

2007-07-10

$0.06520992

2006-08-02

$0.0481579

2005-08-02

$0.0125327

UMC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
UMC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UMC

Metric

UMC Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UMC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.01%

0.00%

1years

UMC

News
UMC

Research
UMC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UMC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

UMC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0648

Unknown

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0818

Unknown

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0576

Unknown

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-08-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0593

Unknown

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0734

Unknown

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-08-14

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.0012

Unknown

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0474

Unknown

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-08-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0584

Unknown

2012-07-09

2012-07-11

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1433

Unknown

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-08-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0747

Unknown

2008-08-08

2008-08-12

2008-09-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0652

Unknown

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-08-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0482

Unknown

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0125

Unknown

2005-08-02

2005-08-04

2005-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

UMC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Equipment And Materials

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

