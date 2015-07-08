Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Maxim Integrated Products

Stock

MXIM

Price as of:

$60.89 +0.35 +0.58%

Industry

Semiconductor Broad Line

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Semiconductor Broad Line /

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

MXIM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.17%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

79.01%

EPS $2.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MXIM DARS™ Rating

MXIM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

704,316

Open Price

$60.87

Day's Range

$60.65 - $61.21

Previous Close

$60.54

52 week low / high

$46.64 - $65.73

Percent off 52 week high

-7.36%

MXIM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MXIM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MXIM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MXIM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MXIM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.48

2019-08-28

$0.48

2019-05-29

$0.46

2019-02-27

$0.46

2018-11-28

$0.46

2018-08-29

$0.46

2018-05-30

$0.42

2018-02-28

$0.42

2017-11-29

$0.36

2017-08-29

$0.36

2017-05-30

$0.33

2017-02-28

$0.33

2016-11-29

$0.33

2016-08-16

$0.33

2016-05-17

$0.3

2016-02-16

$0.3

2015-11-17

$0.3

2015-08-18

$0.3

2015-05-19

$0.28

2015-02-17

$0.28

2014-11-18

$0.28

2014-08-19

$0.28

2014-05-20

$0.26

2014-02-18

$0.26

2013-11-19

$0.26

2013-08-20

$0.26

2013-05-20

$0.24

2013-02-15

$0.24

2012-11-19

$0.24

2012-08-20

$0.24

2012-05-17

$0.22

2012-02-17

$0.22

2011-11-21

$0.22

2011-08-19

$0.22

2011-05-20

$0.21

2011-02-17

$0.21

2010-11-19

$0.21

2010-08-18

$0.21

2010-05-19

$0.2

2010-02-17

$0.2

2009-11-18

$0.2

2009-08-19

$0.2

2009-05-20

$0.2

2009-02-18

$0.2

2008-11-19

$0.2

2008-08-20

$0.2

2008-05-13

$0.1875

2008-02-12

$0.1875

2007-11-13

$0.1875

2007-08-21

$0.1875

2007-05-09

$0.156

2007-02-14

$0.156

2006-11-17

$0.156

2006-08-17

$0.156

2006-05-11

$0.125

2006-02-09

$0.125

2005-11-09

$0.125

2005-08-11

$0.1

2005-05-12

$0.1

2005-02-10

$0.1

2004-11-10

$0.1

2004-08-12

$0.08

2004-05-05

$0.08

2004-02-11

$0.08

2003-11-06

$0.08

2003-08-20

$0.08

2003-05-08

$0.04

2003-02-06

$0.02

2002-11-06

$0.02

MXIM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MXIM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MXIM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MXIM Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MXIM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.07%

9.09%

9years

MXIM

News
MXIM

Research
MXIM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MXIM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MXIM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4800

2019-10-29

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-07-30

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-04-30

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-01-29

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-10-30

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-07-26

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-04-26

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-01-25

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-10-19

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-07-20

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-04-20

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-26

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-10-20

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-07-21

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-04-21

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-01-21

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-10-22

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-07-23

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-04-23

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-01-21

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-10-23

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-07-23

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-04-24

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-01-23

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-10-24

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-07-25

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-04-25

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-01-24

2013-02-15

2013-02-20

2013-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-10-25

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-07-26

2012-08-20

2012-08-22

2012-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-04-26

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2012-01-26

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-10-20

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-07-28

2011-08-19

2011-08-23

2011-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-04-21

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-01-20

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-10-28

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2010-07-29

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-29

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-01-28

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-10-29

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-08-06

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-04-30

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-01-29

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-10-29

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-08-07

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-14

2008-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2008-01-31

2008-02-12

2008-02-14

2008-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

Unknown

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2007-08-02

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2007-02-09

2007-02-14

2007-02-17

2007-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2006-10-31

2006-11-17

2006-11-21

2006-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1560

2006-08-04

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-04-24

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-01-26

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-10-27

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-01

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-08-06

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-04-27

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-02-05

2004-02-11

2004-02-16

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-10-28

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-08-12

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-04-29

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-01-29

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2002-10-29

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

MXIM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Maxim Integrated Products on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MXIM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Broad Line

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) - this company engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits/analog circuits worldwide. It also offers a range of high-frequency design processes and capabilities that could be used in custom designs. The company primarily serves industrial, communications, consumer, and computing markets. It markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X