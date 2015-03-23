Best Dividend Stocks
Cypress Semiconductor

Stock

CY

Price as of:

$23.44 +0.03 +0.13%

Industry

Semiconductor Broad Line

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

CY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.88%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

39.79%

EPS $1.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get CY DARS™ Rating

CY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,385,833

Open Price

$23.41

Day's Range

$23.4 - $23.45

Previous Close

$23.41

52 week low / high

$11.86 - $23.55

Percent off 52 week high

-0.47%

CY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1100

2019-11-11

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-16

Regular

CY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.11

2019-09-25

$0.11

2019-06-26

$0.11

2019-03-27

$0.11

2018-12-26

$0.11

2018-09-26

$0.11

2018-06-27

$0.11

2018-03-28

$0.11

2017-12-27

$0.11

2017-09-27

$0.11

2017-06-27

$0.11

2017-03-28

$0.11

2016-12-27

$0.11

2016-09-27

$0.11

2016-06-28

$0.11

2016-03-29

$0.11

2015-12-29

$0.11

2015-09-22

$0.11

2015-06-23

$0.11

2015-03-24

$0.11

2014-12-23

$0.11

2013-03-26

$0.11

2012-12-24

$0.11

2012-06-26

$0.11

2012-03-27

$0.11

2012-01-03

$0.09

2011-10-04

$0.09

2011-06-22

$0.09

CY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CY

Metric

CY Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CY

News
CY

Research
CY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

CY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2019-11-11

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-08-06

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-05-06

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-02-19

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-11-05

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-08-07

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-05-15

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-02-20

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-11-07

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-08-07

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-05-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-02-21

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-11-07

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-08-09

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-05-11

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-02-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-11-09

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-08-05

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-05-13

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-02

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-11-24

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-02-25

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-11-12

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-05-14

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-02-27

2012-03-27

2012-03-29

2012-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-08

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-08-23

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-05-12

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

CY

Investor Resources

CY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Semiconductor Broad Line

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) - this company delivers various high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions. Its products include programmable system-on-chip (PSoC) products, capacitive sensing and touchscreen solutions, universal serial bus (USB) controllers, wirelessUSB, CyFi low-power radio frequency, programmable clocks, and buffers. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation offers communication products, peripheral controllers, dual-port interconnects, programmable logic devices, and power PSoC, as well as line of switches, cable drivers, and equalizers for the professional video market. It also provides peripheral bridge controllers, dual-port memories, physical layer devices, and programmable logic devices; and designs and manufactures SRAM products and nonvolatile memories, which are used to store and retrieve data in networking, wireless infrastructure and handsets, computation, consumer, automotive, industrial, and various electronic systems, as well as provides image sensor products that are used in industrial, medical, and aeronautic applications. In addition, the company offers a wireless pneumatic thermostat that enables remote temperature sensing and control; a wireless gauge reader, which clips onto the face of existing gauges to capture and transmit data; a wireless steam trap monitor that detects leaks and failures; a wireless transducer reader, which provides energy-use characterization and baseline data for audits; and optical navigation sensors. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation serves consumer, computation, data communications, automotive, medical, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, trading companies, and representative firms. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

X