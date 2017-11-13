Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Cognex

Stock

CGNX

Price as of:

$56.29 +0.59 +1.06%

Industry

Scientific And Technical Instruments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Scientific And Technical Instruments /

Cognex (CGNX)

CGNX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.39%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.22

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

26.08%

EPS $0.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CGNX DARS™ Rating

CGNX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

308,012

Open Price

$55.66

Day's Range

$55.45 - $56.31

Previous Close

$55.7

52 week low / high

$34.88 - $57.31

Percent off 52 week high

-1.78%

CGNX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CGNX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CGNX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CGNX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CGNX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.055

2019-08-15

$0.05

2019-05-16

$0.05

2019-02-28

$0.05

2018-11-15

$0.05

2018-08-16

$0.045

2018-05-17

$0.045

2018-03-01

$0.045

2017-11-16

$0.045

2017-08-16

$0.0425

2017-05-31

$0.0425

2017-03-01

$0.0375

2016-11-30

$0.0375

2016-08-31

$0.0375

2016-06-01

$0.0375

2016-03-02

$0.035

2015-12-02

$0.035

2015-09-02

$0.035

2015-06-03

$0.035

2012-12-12

$0.0275

2012-11-28

$0.0275

2012-08-29

$0.0275

2012-05-30

$0.0275

2012-02-29

$0.025

2011-11-30

$0.025

2011-08-31

$0.0225

2011-06-01

$0.0225

2011-03-02

$0.02

2010-12-01

$0.02

2010-09-01

$0.015

2010-06-02

$0.015

2010-03-03

$0.0125

2009-12-02

$0.0125

2009-09-02

$0.0125

2009-06-03

$0.0125

2009-03-04

$0.0375

2008-11-25

$0.0375

2008-08-27

$0.0375

2008-05-28

$0.02125

2008-02-27

$0.02125

2007-11-14

$0.02125

2007-08-08

$0.02125

2007-05-09

$0.02125

2007-02-07

$0.02125

2006-11-08

$0.02125

2006-08-09

$0.02125

2006-05-11

$0.02

2006-02-08

$0.02

2005-11-08

$0.02

2005-08-03

$0.02

2005-05-04

$0.02

2005-02-09

$0.02

2004-11-03

$0.02

2004-08-04

$0.02

2004-05-05

$0.015

2004-02-18

$0.015

2003-11-06

$0.015

2003-08-27

$0.015

CGNX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CGNX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CGNX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CGNX Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CGNX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.26%

18.92%

9years

CGNX

News
CGNX

Research
CGNX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CGNX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CGNX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0550

2019-10-28

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-07-29

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-29

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2018-07-30

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2018-04-30

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2017-10-30

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2017-07-31

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2017-05-01

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2017-02-16

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-10-31

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-08-01

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-05-02

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2016-02-10

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2015-11-02

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2015-08-03

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2015-05-04

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2012-10-29

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2012-07-30

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2012-04-30

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2012-02-09

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2011-11-01

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2011-08-01

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2011-05-02

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-02-10

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-11-01

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-07-29

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2010-05-05

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2010-02-11

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-11-02

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-08-05

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2009-05-04

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-02-17

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-10-15

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-07-25

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2008-04-17

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2008-02-13

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2007-10-26

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2007-07-26

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2007-04-18

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2007-01-23

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2006-10-26

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2006-07-27

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-04-25

2006-05-11

2006-05-12

2006-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2006-01-27

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-10-28

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-07-21

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-04-21

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-01-28

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-10-28

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-07-22

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-04-22

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-02-05

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2003-10-24

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2003-08-05

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-19

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CGNX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cognex on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CGNX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Scientific And Technical Instruments

Cognex- (CGNX)-designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision sensors and systems, or devices that can "see." Cognex vision sensors are used in factories around the world to automate the manufacture of a wide range of items and to assure their quality. Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 400,000 machine vision systems, representing over $2 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, Cognex also has regional offices and distributors located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X