Badger Meter

Stock

BMI

Price as of:

$64.44 +0.68 +1.07%

Industry

Scientific And Technical Instruments

Badger Meter (BMI)

BMI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.07%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

41.89%

EPS $1.62

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

17 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BMI DARS™ Rating

BMI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,536

Open Price

$63.88

Day's Range

$63.88 - $64.6

Previous Close

$63.76

52 week low / high

$46.69 - $64.9

Percent off 52 week high

-0.71%

BMI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BMI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BMI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BMI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BMI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.17

2019-08-29

$0.17

2019-05-30

$0.15

2019-02-27

$0.15

2018-11-29

$0.15

2018-08-30

$0.15

2018-05-30

$0.13

2018-02-27

$0.13

2017-11-29

$0.13

2017-08-29

$0.13

2017-05-26

$0.115

2017-02-24

$0.115

2016-11-28

$0.115

2016-08-29

$0.115

2016-05-26

$0.1

2016-02-25

$0.1

2015-11-25

$0.1

2015-08-27

$0.1

2015-05-27

$0.095

2015-02-25

$0.095

2014-11-25

$0.095

2014-08-27

$0.095

2014-05-28

$0.09

2014-02-26

$0.09

2013-11-26

$0.09

2013-08-28

$0.09

2013-05-29

$0.085

2013-02-26

$0.085

2012-11-28

$0.085

2012-08-29

$0.085

2012-05-29

$0.08

2012-02-27

$0.08

2011-11-28

$0.08

2011-08-29

$0.08

2011-05-26

$0.07

2011-02-24

$0.07

2010-11-26

$0.07

2010-08-27

$0.07

2010-05-26

$0.06

2010-02-24

$0.06

2009-11-27

$0.06

2009-08-28

$0.06

2009-05-28

$0.055

2009-02-25

$0.055

2008-11-26

$0.055

2008-08-27

$0.055

2008-05-28

$0.045

2008-02-27

$0.045

2007-11-28

$0.045

2007-08-29

$0.045

2007-05-30

$0.04

2007-02-26

$0.04

2006-11-29

$0.04

2006-08-30

$0.04

2006-05-30

$0.0375

2006-02-24

$0.0375

2005-11-29

$0.0375

2005-08-30

$0.0375

2005-05-27

$0.035

2005-02-24

$0.035

2004-11-29

$0.035

2004-08-30

$0.035

2004-05-27

$0.03375

2004-02-25

$0.03375

2003-11-26

$0.03375

2003-08-27

$0.03375

2003-05-28

$0.0325

2003-02-26

$0.0325

2002-11-26

$0.0325

2002-08-28

$0.0325

2002-05-29

$0.03125

2002-02-26

$0.03125

2001-11-28

$0.03125

2001-08-29

$0.03125

2001-05-30

$0.03125

2001-02-26

$0.03125

2000-11-29

$0.026875

2000-08-30

$0.026875

2000-05-30

$0.026875

2000-02-25

$0.026875

1999-11-29

$0.0225

1999-08-30

$0.0225

1999-05-27

$0.0225

1999-02-24

$0.0225

1998-11-27

$0.01875

1998-08-28

$0.01875

1998-05-28

$0.01875

1998-02-25

$0.01875

1997-11-26

$0.01546875

1997-08-27

$0.01546875

1997-05-28

$0.01546875

1997-02-26

$0.01375

1996-11-26

$0.01375

1996-08-28

$0.01375

1996-05-29

$0.01375

1996-02-27

$0.0125

1995-11-29

$0.0125

1995-08-30

$0.0125

1995-05-25

$0.0125

BMI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BMI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BMI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BMI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BMI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.51%

21.43%

17years

BMI

News
BMI

Research
BMI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BMI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

BMI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1700

2019-11-08

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-08-09

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-26

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-02-08

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-11-09

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-08-10

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-04-27

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-02-09

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-11-10

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-08-11

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-04-28

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-11-11

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-08-12

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-04-29

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-02-12

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-11-13

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-08-14

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-04-24

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-02-13

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-11-14

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-08-08

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-04-25

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-02-14

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-11-08

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-08-09

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-04-26

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-02-15

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-11-09

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-08-10

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-04-27

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-02-17

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-11-11

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-08-12

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-04-29

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-02-18

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-11-12

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-04-30

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-02-12

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-11-06

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2009-08-14

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2009-04-24

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2009-02-13

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-11-14

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-08-08

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-04-25

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-02-15

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-11-16

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2007-08-09

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-04-27

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-15

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-11-10

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-08-11

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-04-28

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-02-17

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2005-11-18

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2005-08-12

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-04-29

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-02-18

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2004-11-12

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2004-08-13

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2004-05-14

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2004-02-13

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2003-11-14

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2003-08-15

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2003-05-02

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2003-02-14

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2002-11-08

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2002-08-16

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2002-05-17

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2002-02-08

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2001-11-09

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2001-08-17

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2001-05-18

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

2001-02-09

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2000-11-10

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2000-08-11

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2000-05-12

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0269

2000-02-11

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1999-11-12

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1999-08-13

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1999-05-14

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

1999-02-12

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-11-13

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-08-14

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-05-15

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1998-02-13

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

1997-11-21

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

1997-08-15

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

1997-05-16

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1997-02-14

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-11-15

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-08-16

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1996-05-17

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-11-17

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-08-18

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

BMI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Badger Meter on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BMI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Scientific And Technical Instruments

Badger Meter- (BMI)-is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating liquid flow measurement and control technologies, developed both internally and with other technology companies, as well as the leader in providing digital connectivity to AMR/AMI technologies. Its products are used to measure and control the flow of liquids in a variety of applications. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

