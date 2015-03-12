Best Dividend Stocks
Raven Industries

Stock

RAVN

Price as of:

$34.71 +0.25 +0.73%

Industry

Printed Circuit Boards

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Printed Circuit Boards /

Raven Industries (RAVN)

RAVN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.49%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

36.62%

EPS $1.42

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RAVN DARS™ Rating

RAVN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

586,400

Open Price

$34.55

Day's Range

$34.35 - $35.28

Previous Close

$34.46

52 week low / high

$27.32 - $41.39

Percent off 52 week high

-16.14%

RAVN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1300

2019-12-02

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-24

Regular

Trade RAVN's Upcoming Dividend

RAVN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RAVN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.13

2019-10-10

$0.13

2019-07-12

$0.13

2019-04-12

$0.13

2019-01-10

$0.13

2018-10-11

$0.13

2018-07-12

$0.13

2018-04-12

$0.13

2018-01-11

$0.13

2017-10-12

$0.13

2017-07-05

$0.13

2017-04-12

$0.13

2017-01-04

$0.13

2016-10-12

$0.13

2016-07-06

$0.13

2016-04-13

$0.13

2016-01-06

$0.13

2015-10-07

$0.13

2015-07-08

$0.13

2015-04-08

$0.13

2015-01-07

$0.13

2014-10-08

$0.13

2014-07-08

$0.12

2014-04-08

$0.12

2014-01-08

$0.12

2013-10-08

$0.12

2013-07-08

$0.12

2013-04-08

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.105

2012-10-05

$0.105

2012-07-06

$0.105

2012-04-05

$0.105

2011-12-28

$0.09

2011-09-28

$0.09

2011-06-28

$0.09

2011-03-29

$0.09

2010-12-29

$0.08

2010-09-28

$0.08

2010-06-28

$0.08

2010-03-29

$0.08

2009-12-22

$0.07

2009-09-23

$0.07

2009-06-23

$0.07

2009-03-27

$0.065

2008-12-22

$0.065

2008-09-23

$0.065

2008-06-23

$0.065

2008-03-27

$0.065

2007-12-20

$0.055

2007-09-21

$0.055

2007-06-21

$0.055

2007-03-28

$0.055

2006-12-20

$0.045

2006-09-21

$0.045

2006-06-22

$0.045

2006-03-23

$0.045

2005-12-21

$0.035

2005-09-22

$0.035

2005-06-22

$0.035

2005-03-23

$0.035

2004-12-21

$0.0275

2004-09-22

$0.0275

2004-06-23

$0.0275

2004-03-24

$0.0275

2003-12-22

$0.0225

2003-09-23

$0.0225

2003-06-23

$0.02

2003-03-26

$0.02

2002-12-20

$0.0175

2002-09-23

$0.0175

2002-06-21

$0.0175

2002-03-26

$0.0175

2001-12-20

$0.01625

2001-09-21

$0.01625

2001-06-21

$0.010833333333333334

2001-03-22

$0.015

2000-12-20

$0.015

2000-09-21

$0.015

2000-06-22

$0.014166666666666666

2000-03-23

$0.014166666666666666

1999-12-22

$0.014166666666666666

1999-09-23

$0.014166666666666666

1999-06-23

$0.013333333333333334

1999-03-24

$0.013333333333333334

1998-12-23

$0.013333333333333334

1998-09-23

$0.013333333333333334

1998-06-24

$0.0125

1998-03-25

$0.0125

1997-12-24

$0.0125

1997-09-23

$0.0125

1997-06-25

$0.010833333333333334

1997-03-25

$0.010833333333333334

1996-12-19

$0.010833333333333334

1996-09-20

$0.010833333333333334

1996-06-21

$0.01

1996-03-21

$0.01

1995-12-20

$0.01

1995-09-20

$0.01

1995-06-21

$0.00875

RAVN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RAVN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RAVN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

RAVN Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

RAVN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

RAVN

News
RAVN

Research
RAVN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RAVN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

RAVN

Dividend History

RAVN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1300

2019-12-02

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-08-27

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-05-21

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2019-03-07

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-12-12

2019-01-10

2019-01-11

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-08-28

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-05-22

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-03-08

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-12-04

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-08-28

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-05-25

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-03-09

2017-04-12

2017-04-17

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-12-14

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-08-30

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-05-24

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-03-18

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-12-09

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-08-26

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-05-22

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-03-16

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-12-09

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-08-26

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-22

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-03-31

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-12-03

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-27

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-23

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-03-25

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-08-28

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-05-23

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-03-23

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-12-06

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-08-31

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-05-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-03-21

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-11-30

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-08-23

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-25

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-03-22

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-12-04

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-08-25

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-05-21

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-03-16

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-12-05

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-08-26

2008-09-23

2008-09-25

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-05-21

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-03-17

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-11-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-08-23

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-05-22

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-03-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-11-20

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-08-24

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-05-23

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-03-13

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-11-18

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-08-25

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-05-26

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-03-14

2005-03-23

2005-03-28

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-11-19

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-08-20

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-05-27

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

2004-03-09

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2003-11-24

2003-12-22

2003-12-24

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2003-08-19

2003-09-23

2003-09-25

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-05-22

2003-06-23

2003-06-25

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-03-17

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-11-18

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-08-22

2002-09-23

2002-09-25

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-05-24

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2002-03-18

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2001-11-19

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2001-08-23

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

2001-05-23

2001-06-21

2001-06-25

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-03-19

2001-03-22

2001-03-26

2001-04-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-11-15

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-08-30

2000-09-21

2000-09-25

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

2000-05-25

2000-06-22

2000-06-26

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

2000-03-13

2000-03-23

2000-03-27

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1999-11-29

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1999-08-27

1999-09-23

1999-09-27

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1999-05-27

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1999-03-09

1999-03-24

1999-03-26

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-10-28

1998-12-23

1998-12-28

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-08-20

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-05-22

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1998-03-07

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-12-02

1997-12-24

1997-12-29

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1997-08-26

1997-09-23

1997-09-25

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

1997-05-28

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

1997-02-07

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

1996-11-22

1996-12-19

1996-12-23

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

1996-08-26

1996-09-20

1996-09-24

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-05-22

1996-06-21

1996-06-25

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-01-29

1996-03-21

1996-03-25

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-10-26

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1995-07-20

1995-09-20

1995-09-22

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

1995-06-01

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

RAVN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Raven Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RAVN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Printed Circuit Boards

Raven Industries- (RAVN)- is an industrial manufacturer that provides electronic precision-agriculture products, reinforced plastic sheeting, electronics manufacturing services, and specialty aerostats and sewn products to niche markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

