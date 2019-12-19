This company provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It develops and patents intellectual property to differentiate products and technology, mitigate infringement risks, and develop opportunities for licensing. The companys patents relate to various methods for embedding and decoding digital information in video, audio, and images, whether the content is rendered in analog or digital formats. Its solutions are used to identify, track, manage, and protect content, as well as to enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. The companys technologies are used in various media identification and management products and solutions supporting various media objects, such as movies, music, banknotes, and secure credentials. Digimarc Corporation is based in Beaverton, Oregon. Digimarc Corporation operates independently of L-1 Secure Credentialing, Inc. as of October 17, 2008.