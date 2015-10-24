Best Dividend Stocks
Nielsen Holdings N.V.

Stock

NLSN

Price as of:

$20.17 -0.62 -2.98%

Industry

Information And Delivery Services

Nielsen Holdings N.V. (NLSN)

NLSN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.22%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

13.39%

EPS $1.79

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NLSN DARS™ Rating

NLSN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,869,700

Open Price

$20.79

Day's Range

$20.11 - $20.79

Previous Close

$20.79

52 week low / high

$17.94 - $27.57

Percent off 52 week high

-26.84%

NLSN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NLSN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NLSN's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

NLSN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NLSN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.06

2019-08-21

$0.35

2019-06-04

$0.35

2019-03-06

$0.35

2018-11-20

$0.35

2018-08-21

$0.35

2018-06-05

$0.35

2018-03-06

$0.34

2017-11-20

$0.34

2017-08-22

$0.34

2017-05-31

$0.34

2017-02-28

$0.31

2016-11-18

$0.31

2016-08-23

$0.31

2016-05-31

$0.31

2016-03-01

$0.28

2015-11-20

$0.28

2015-08-25

$0.28

2015-06-02

$0.28

2015-03-03

$0.25

2014-11-21

$0.25

2014-08-26

$0.25

2014-06-03

$0.25

2014-03-04

$0.2

2013-11-21

$0.2

2013-08-26

$0.2

2013-06-03

$0.16

2013-03-04

$0.16

NLSN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NLSN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NLSN

Metric

NLSN Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NLSN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-41.68%

-82.73%

5years

NLSN

News
NLSN

Research
NLSN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NLSN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

NLSN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-11-07

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-07-18

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-04-19

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-02-22

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-10-19

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-07-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-04-19

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2018-02-22

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-10-19

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-07-20

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-04-25

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-10-20

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-07-22

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-04-20

2016-05-31

2016-06-02

2016-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-02-18

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-10-29

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-08

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-07-23

2015-08-25

2015-08-27

2015-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-04-22

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-19

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-30

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-24

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-01

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-02-20

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-10-22

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-07-25

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-05-02

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-01-31

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-03-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

NLSN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nielsen Holdings N.V. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NLSN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Information And Delivery Services

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) operates as an information and measurement company worldwide. The company offers critical media and marketing information, analytics, and industry expertise about what consumers buy and what consumers watch on a global and local basis. Its What Consumers Buy segment provides retail measurement services that provide market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion activities; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services in areas of growth and demand strategy, market structure and segmentation, brand and portfolio management, product innovation services, pricing and sales modeling, retail marketing strategies, and marketing ROI strategies. The companys What Consumers Watch segment provides viewership data and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries across television, online, and mobile devices. This segment offers television audience measurement services, including measurement of national and local television audiences; online audience measurement services, such as Internet media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies in the mobile telecommunications industry; cross-platform measurement solution to provide information about usage of various screens, unduplicated reach, cause and effect analysis, and program viewing behavior; and advertiser solutions. Its Expositions segment operates business-to-business trade shows and conference events in the United States. This segment produces approximately 40 trade shows and conference events connecting approximately 300,000 buyers and sellers of 20 industries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

X