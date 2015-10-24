Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) operates as an information and measurement company worldwide. The company offers critical media and marketing information, analytics, and industry expertise about what consumers buy and what consumers watch on a global and local basis. Its What Consumers Buy segment provides retail measurement services that provide market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion activities; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services in areas of growth and demand strategy, market structure and segmentation, brand and portfolio management, product innovation services, pricing and sales modeling, retail marketing strategies, and marketing ROI strategies. The companys What Consumers Watch segment provides viewership data and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries across television, online, and mobile devices. This segment offers television audience measurement services, including measurement of national and local television audiences; online audience measurement services, such as Internet media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies in the mobile telecommunications industry; cross-platform measurement solution to provide information about usage of various screens, unduplicated reach, cause and effect analysis, and program viewing behavior; and advertiser solutions. Its Expositions segment operates business-to-business trade shows and conference events in the United States. This segment produces approximately 40 trade shows and conference events connecting approximately 300,000 buyers and sellers of 20 industries. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.