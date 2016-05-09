Best Dividend Stocks
Dun & Bradstreet

Stock

DNB

Price as of:

$144.95 -0.02 -0.01%

Industry

Information And Delivery Services

i
Dun & Bradstreet(DNB) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Dun & Bradstreet by scrolling below.
Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

DNB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $9.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


DNB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$144.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,146,800

Open Price

$144.95

Day's Range

$144.95 - $144.99

Previous Close

$144.97

52 week low / high

$105.42 - $145.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

DNB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DNB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

DNB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DNB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-21

$0.5225

2018-05-22

$0.5225

2018-02-21

$0.5225

2017-11-21

$0.5025

2017-08-21

$0.5025

2017-05-22

$0.5025

2017-02-21

$0.5025

2016-11-21

$0.4825

2016-08-22

$0.4825

2016-05-23

$0.4825

2016-02-23

$0.4825

2015-11-23

$0.4625

2015-08-24

$0.4625

2015-05-26

$0.4625

2015-02-20

$0.4625

2014-11-24

$0.44

2014-08-25

$0.44

2014-05-27

$0.44

2014-02-21

$0.44

2013-11-25

$0.4

2013-08-29

$0.4

2013-05-24

$0.4

2013-02-25

$0.4

2012-11-26

$0.38

2012-08-29

$0.38

2012-05-24

$0.38

2012-02-24

$0.38

2011-11-23

$0.36

2011-08-29

$0.36

2011-05-25

$0.36

2011-02-24

$0.36

2010-11-24

$0.35

2010-08-27

$0.35

2010-05-26

$0.35

2010-03-01

$0.35

2009-11-24

$0.34

2009-08-27

$0.34

2009-05-27

$0.34

2009-03-04

$0.34

2008-11-25

$0.3

2008-08-27

$0.3

2008-05-28

$0.3

2008-02-27

$0.3

2007-11-28

$0.25

2007-08-29

$0.25

2007-05-29

$0.25

2007-03-06

$0.25

1998-05-18

$0.22

1998-02-18

$0.22

1997-11-18

$0.22

1997-08-18

$0.22

1997-05-16

$0.22

1997-02-18

$0.22

1996-11-18

$0.25

1996-08-16

$0.25

1996-05-16

$0.66

1996-02-15

$0.66

1995-11-16

$0.66

1995-08-16

$0.66

1995-05-15

$0.66

DNB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DNB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DNB

Metric

DNB Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DNB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

12years

DNB

DNB

DNB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DNB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

1998

1997

1996

1995

DNB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5225

2018-08-07

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2018-05-09

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2018-02-12

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5025

2017-10-19

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5025

2017-08-02

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5025

2017-05-10

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5025

2017-02-08

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4825

2016-10-19

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4825

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4825

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4825

2016-02-11

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2015-10-21

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2015-08-05

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2015-05-06

2015-05-26

2015-05-28

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2015-02-09

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2014-10-22

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2014-08-06

2014-08-25

2014-08-27

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2014-05-07

2014-05-27

2014-05-29

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2014-02-03

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-10-23

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-08-06

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-05-08

2013-05-24

2013-05-29

2013-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-11

2013-02-25

2013-02-27

2013-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-10-16

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-08-08

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-05-07

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-02-06

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-10-18

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2011-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-08-03

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-05-03

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2011-02-02

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-10-19

2010-11-24

2010-11-29

2010-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-08-04

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-05-04

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-02-04

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-11-10

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-08-06

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-05-06

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-01-28

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-11-04

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-07-31

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-05-07

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-12-04

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-11-05

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-08-06

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-05-03

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-02-01

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-03-29

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1998-04-15

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-12-17

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-10-15

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-07-16

1997-08-18

1997-08-20

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-04-16

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1997-01-15

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-10-16

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-07-17

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1996-04-17

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1996-01-09

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1995-10-18

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1995-07-19

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1995-04-19

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

DNB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dun & Bradstreet on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DNB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Information And Delivery Services

Dun & Bradstreet- (DNB)- provides business information and tools in the United States and internationally. D&B was founded in 2000 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

