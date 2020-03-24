Best Dividend Stocks
Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Stock

SIMO

Price as of:

$34.06 +3.21 +10.41%

Industry

Diversified Electronics

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

SIMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.49%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.39

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

45.22%

EPS $3.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

SIMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

494,900

Open Price

$32.11

Day's Range

$31.84 - $34.73

Previous Close

$30.85

52 week low / high

$26.72 - $53.04

Percent off 52 week high

-35.78%

SIMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SIMO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SIMO

Compare SIMO to Popular Screens

SIMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SIMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-12

$0.3475

2019-11-06

$0.3475

2019-08-07

$0.2975

2019-05-08

$0.2975

2019-02-14

$0.2975

2018-11-08

$0.2975

2018-08-08

$0.2975

2018-05-09

$0.2975

2018-02-09

$0.2975

2017-11-08

$0.2975

2017-08-03

$0.1975

2017-05-03

$0.1975

2017-02-09

$0.1975

2016-11-03

$0.1975

2016-08-03

$0.1475

2016-05-05

$0.1475

2016-02-12

$0.1475

2015-11-05

$0.1475

2015-08-12

$0.1475

2015-05-07

$0.1475

2015-02-10

$0.1475

2014-11-06

$0.1475

2014-08-08

$0.1475

2014-05-06

$0.1475

2014-02-13

$0.1475

2013-10-30

$0.15

2013-07-30

$0.15

2013-05-02

$0.15

2013-02-19

$0.15

SIMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SIMO

Metric

SIMO Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SIMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.02%

12.10%

4years

SIMO

News
SIMO

Research
SIMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SIMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

SIMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3475

Unknown

2020-02-12

2020-02-13

2020-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3475

Unknown

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2018-08-08

2018-08-09

2018-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

Unknown

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

Unknown

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

Unknown

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

Unknown

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

Unknown

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

Unknown

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

SIMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Silicon Motion Technology Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SIMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Electronics

This company designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of multimedia data processing, storage, and transfer solutions primarily for consumer electronics applications. The company offers a range of microcontrollers for use in NAND flash memory storage products, including flash memory cards, USB flash drives, and embedded flash and solid state drives. It also offers a range of multimedia SoCs comprising embedded graphics processors for embedded graphics applications in desktop and notebook personal computers, game consoles, work stations, and multimedia mobile phones. In addition, the company provides semiconductor solutions consisting of mobile television tuners and integrated tuner plus demodulator SoCs for mobile phones and other portable devices; and CDMA transceivers for CDMA 1x and EVDO modem solutions, as well as transceivers for LTE modem solutions. It sells its products to module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors in Canada, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. The company is headquartered in Jhubei City, Taiwan.

