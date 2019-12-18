Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Bel Fuse Inc.

Stock

BELFB

Price as of:

$20.53 +0.02 +0.1%

Industry

Diversified Electronics

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Electronics /

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)

BELFB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.37%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

59.57%

EPS $0.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BELFB DARS™ Rating

BELFB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,050

Open Price

$20.57

Day's Range

$20.06 - $20.65

Previous Close

$20.51

52 week low / high

$9.03 - $27.77

Percent off 52 week high

-26.07%

BELFB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0700

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0700

2019-10-29

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Regular

Trade BELFB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BELFB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BELFB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.07

2019-10-11

$0.07

2019-07-12

$0.07

2019-04-12

$0.07

2019-01-14

$0.07

2018-10-12

$0.07

2018-07-12

$0.07

2018-04-12

$0.07

2018-01-11

$0.07

2017-10-12

$0.07

2017-07-12

$0.07

2017-04-11

$0.07

2017-01-11

$0.07

2016-10-12

$0.07

2016-07-13

$0.07

2016-04-13

$0.07

2016-01-13

$0.07

2015-10-13

$0.07

2015-07-13

$0.07

2015-04-13

$0.07

2015-01-13

$0.07

2014-10-10

$0.07

2014-07-11

$0.07

2014-04-11

$0.07

2014-01-13

$0.07

2013-10-10

$0.07

2013-07-11

$0.07

2013-04-11

$0.07

2013-01-11

$0.07

2012-10-11

$0.07

2012-07-12

$0.07

2012-04-12

$0.07

2012-01-12

$0.07

2011-10-12

$0.07

2011-07-13

$0.07

2011-04-13

$0.07

2011-01-12

$0.07

2010-10-13

$0.07

2010-07-13

$0.07

2010-04-13

$0.07

2010-01-13

$0.07

2009-10-13

$0.07

2009-07-13

$0.07

2009-04-13

$0.07

2009-01-13

$0.07

2008-10-10

$0.07

2008-07-11

$0.07

2008-04-11

$0.07

2008-01-11

$0.07

2007-10-11

$0.07

2007-07-11

$0.05

2007-04-11

$0.05

2007-01-10

$0.05

2006-10-11

$0.05

2006-07-12

$0.05

2006-04-11

$0.05

2006-02-13

$0.05

2005-10-12

$0.05

2005-07-13

$0.05

2005-04-12

$0.05

2005-01-12

$0.05

2004-10-13

$0.05

2004-07-13

$0.05

2004-04-13

$0.05

2004-01-13

$0.05

2003-10-10

$0.05

2003-07-11

$0.05

2003-04-11

$0.05

2003-01-09

$0.05

2002-10-09

$0.05

2002-07-10

$0.05

2002-04-10

$0.05

2002-01-09

$0.05

2001-10-10

$0.05

2001-07-11

$0.05

2001-04-10

$0.05

2001-01-09

$0.05

2000-10-02

$0.05

2000-07-12

$0.05

2000-04-12

$0.05

2000-01-12

$0.05

1999-10-13

$0.05

1999-07-08

$0.05

1999-04-08

$0.05

1999-01-07

$0.05

BELFB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BELFB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BELFB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BELFB Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is unsustainably high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BELFB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

BELFB

News
BELFB

Research
BELFB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BELFB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BELFB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-10-29

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-08-06

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-05-09

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-03-04

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-11-12

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-10

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-05-16

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-03-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-11-13

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-08-15

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-05-16

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-03-01

2017-04-11

2017-04-14

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-11-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-08-02

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-05-11

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-02-26

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-11-03

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-08-06

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-26

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-02-24

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-12-08

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-05

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-06-03

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-02-27

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-11-05

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-08-06

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-05-23

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-02-21

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-11-01

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-10-04

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-05-18

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-02-14

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-10-26

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-07-27

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-05-17

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-02-09

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-10-27

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-07-28

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-06-02

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-02-11

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-10-29

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-07-29

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-05-18

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-02-19

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-12-16

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-07-29

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-04-24

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-02-13

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-10-25

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-08-17

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-05-15

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-02-28

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-10-26

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-07-26

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-04-26

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-02-10

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-02-10

2006-02-13

2006-01-15

2006-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-10-07

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-04-26

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-02-09

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-10-26

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-23

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-04-28

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-02-11

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-10-28

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-28

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-05-22

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-02-13

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-10-25

2003-01-09

2003-01-13

2003-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-25

2002-10-09

2002-10-14

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-23

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-02-07

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-29

2002-01-09

2002-01-11

2002-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-24

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-04-20

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-02-02

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-26

2001-01-09

2001-01-11

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-09-14

2000-10-02

2000-10-04

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-25

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-03-31

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-01-11

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-29

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-06-14

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-03-26

1999-04-08

1999-04-12

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-12-21

1999-01-07

1999-01-11

1999-02-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BELFB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Electronics

Bel Fuse Inc.- (BELFB)-is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of products used in networking, telecommunications, high speed data transmission and consumer electronics. Products include magnetics (discrete components, power transformers and MagJack<span id="bwanpa1">®</span>s), modules (DC-DC converters, integrated analog front end modules and custom designs), circuit protection (miniature, micro and surface mount fuses) and interconnect devices (passive jacks, plugs and cable assemblies). Bel operates facilities around the world. Bel Fuse, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X