Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

Stock

CCOI

Price as of:

$63.97 +1.44 +2.3%

Industry

Diversified Communication Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Diversified Communication Services /

Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (CCOI)

CCOI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.09%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

296.71%

EPS $0.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CCOI DARS™ Rating

CCOI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$63.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

280,600

Open Price

$62.77

Day's Range

$62.49 - $63.98

Previous Close

$62.53

52 week low / high

$42.4 - $64.91

Percent off 52 week high

-1.45%

CCOI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCOI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CCOI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CCOI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCOI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.64

2019-08-22

$0.62

2019-05-16

$0.6

2019-03-07

$0.58

2018-11-15

$0.56

2018-08-16

$0.54

2018-05-16

$0.52

2018-03-08

$0.5

2017-11-16

$0.48

2017-08-16

$0.46

2017-05-16

$0.44

2017-03-08

$0.42

2016-11-18

$0.4

2016-08-17

$0.38

2016-05-18

$0.37

2016-03-08

$0.36

2015-11-18

$0.35

2015-08-19

$0.34

2015-05-20

$0.33

2015-03-09

$0.32

2014-11-24

$0.31

2014-08-27

$0.3

2014-05-28

$0.17

2014-03-05

$0.16

2013-11-25

$0.15

2013-09-03

$0.14

2013-05-29

$0.13

2013-02-28

$0.12

2012-11-19

$0.11

2012-08-20

$0.1

CCOI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CCOI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCOI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CCOI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CCOI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.24%

20.75%

7years

CCOI

News
CCOI

Research
CCOI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCOI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

CCOI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6400

2019-11-05

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-08-07

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-05-01

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2019-02-20

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2018-08-01

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2018-05-02

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-02-21

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2017-11-01

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-08-02

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-05-03

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-02-22

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-11-03

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2016-08-04

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-05-04

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-02-25

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-11-05

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-08-06

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-07

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-02-24

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2014-11-07

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-08-07

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-19

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-04-17

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-02-19

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-11-06

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-08-08

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-04-18

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-11-05

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-08-09

2012-08-20

2012-08-22

2012-09-12

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CCOI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cogent Communications Group, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CCOI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Diversified Communication Services

This company provides high-speed Internet access, Internet Protocol, and communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Japan. It offers on-net services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, and commercial content providers; and multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. The company also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral colocation facilities, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of last mile access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier ethernet circuits. Further, the company provides voice services; and Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companys network. Additionally, it operates 43 data centers that allow customers to co-locate their equipment and access its network. Cogent Communications Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

X