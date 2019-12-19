This table allows you to know how fast CSGS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-02 $0.2225 2019-09-12 $0.2225 2019-06-03 $0.2225 2019-03-13 $0.2225 2018-12-04 $0.21 2018-09-11 $0.21 2018-06-04 $0.21 2018-03-13 $0.21 2017-12-04 $0.1975 2017-09-01 $0.1975 2017-06-05 $0.1975 2017-03-13 $0.1975 2016-12-05 $0.185 2016-09-12 $0.185 2016-06-13 $0.185 2016-03-14 $0.185 2015-12-07 $0.175 2015-09-04 $0.175 2015-06-05 $0.175 2015-03-09 $0.175 2014-12-08 $0.1575 2014-09-08 $0.1575 2014-06-09 $0.1575 2014-03-10 $0.15 2013-12-06 $0.15 2013-09-06 $0.15 2013-07-08 $0.15