Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Stock

TYPE

Price as of:

$19.84 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Application Software

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.(TYPE) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Application Software /

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

TYPE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TYPE DARS™ Rating

TYPE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,804,400

Open Price

$19.84

Day's Range

$19.83 - $19.85

Previous Close

$19.83

52 week low / high

$15.29 - $21.09

Percent off 52 week high

-5.93%

TYPE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TYPE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TYPE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TYPE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TYPE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-28

$0.116

2019-03-29

$0.116

2018-12-31

$0.116

2018-09-28

$0.116

2018-06-29

$0.116

2018-03-29

$0.116

2017-12-29

$0.113

2017-09-29

$0.113

2017-06-29

$0.113

2017-03-30

$0.113

2016-12-28

$0.11

2016-09-29

$0.11

2016-06-29

$0.11

2016-03-30

$0.11

2015-12-30

$0.1

2015-09-29

$0.1

2015-06-29

$0.1

2015-03-30

$0.1

2014-12-30

$0.08

2014-09-29

$0.08

2014-06-27

$0.08

2014-03-28

$0.08

2013-12-30

$0.06

2013-09-27

$0.06

2013-06-27

$0.06

2013-03-27

$0.06

2012-12-28

$0.04

2012-09-27

$0.04

TYPE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TYPE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TYPE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TYPE Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TYPE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.79%

0.00%

6years

TYPE

News
TYPE

Research
TYPE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TYPE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TYPE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1160

2019-04-18

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2019-02-13

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2018-11-02

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2018-07-25

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2018-04-02

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2018-02-14

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2017-10-31

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2017-07-26

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2017-04-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2017-02-17

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-28

2016-12-28

2017-01-02

2017-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-26

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-29

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-02-08

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-30

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-29

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-05-01

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-02-10

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-10-28

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-07-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-05-01

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-02-04

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-10-31

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-07-26

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-05-01

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-02-14

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-10-30

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-07-27

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-19

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TYPE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TYPE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Application Software

This company provides end-user and embedded text imaging solutions and services for use in print, Web, and mobile environments that enable people to create and consume content on various devices. It offers a collection of approximately 170,000 font products consisting of its own and third-party owned fonts through its e-commerce Websites, including fonts.com, linotype.com, ascenderfonts.com, and itcfonts.com; a Web font service through webfonts.fonts.com for Website design; monotype, linotype, ITC, and ascender originals typeface libraries; custom font design services for corporate branding and identity; and PCL 6 and PostScript 3 font collections. The company also provides font scaling, compression, and rasterizing technologies; text layout engines that enable consumer electronic devices to display multilingual text; printer driver kits, which enable printer manufacturers to create customized laser printer drivers; ColorSet imaging tools that give printer manufacturers control over color reproduction; and page description language software that enables printer manufacturers to simplify product development. In addition, it offers Fontwise, a font license management solution; FontExplorer X Pro and FontExplorer X Server font management solutions for managing and accessing fonts; and SpectraWorks, a graphical user interface development suite for developing embedded graphical user interfaces. The companys software technologies embedded in various consumer electronics, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, e-book readers, tablets, automotive displays, digital cameras, navigation devices, digital televisions, set-top boxes, and consumer appliances, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. Its customers include consumer electronic device manufacturers, independent software vendors, and content creators. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X