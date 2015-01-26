Intuit Inc. (INTU) - this company provides business and financial management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, consumers, accounting professionals, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. The company offers QuickBooks financial and business management software and services, technical support, financial supplies, and Web site design and hosting services for small and medium-sized businesses; and payroll products and services for small businesses, as well as merchant services comprising credit and debit card processing, electronic check conversion, and automated clearing house services. It also provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services for consumers and small business owners; Lacerte and ProSeries professional tax products and services; and QuickBooks Premier Accountant Edition and the QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program for accounting professionals. In addition, the company offers outsourced online banking services for banks and credit unions, as well as Quicken personal finance products and services. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.