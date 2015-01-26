Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Intuit Inc.

Stock

INTU

Price as of:

$262.58 -0.62 -0.24%

Industry

Application Software

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Application Software /

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

INTU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.81%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.41%

EPS $6.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get INTU DARS™ Rating

INTU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$262.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

183,693

Open Price

$263.04

Day's Range

$262.37 - $264.56

Previous Close

$263.2

52 week low / high

$182.61 - $295.77

Percent off 52 week high

-11.22%

INTU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5300

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5300

2019-11-19

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-21

Regular

Trade INTU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
INTU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INTU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.53

2019-10-09

$0.53

2019-07-09

$0.47

2019-04-09

$0.47

2019-01-09

$0.47

2018-10-09

$0.47

2018-07-09

$0.39

2018-04-09

$0.39

2018-01-09

$0.39

2017-10-06

$0.39

2017-07-06

$0.34

2017-04-06

$0.34

2017-01-06

$0.34

2016-10-05

$0.34

2016-07-08

$0.3

2016-04-07

$0.3

2016-01-07

$0.3

2015-10-07

$0.3

2015-07-08

$0.25

2015-04-08

$0.25

2015-01-07

$0.25

2014-10-08

$0.25

2014-07-08

$0.19

2014-04-08

$0.19

2014-01-08

$0.19

2013-10-08

$0.19

2013-07-08

$0.17

2013-04-08

$0.17

2013-01-08

$0.17

2012-10-05

$0.17

2012-07-06

$0.15

2012-04-05

$0.15

2012-01-06

$0.15

2011-10-05

$0.15

INTU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
INTU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INTU

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

INTU Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

INTU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.57%

29.27%

8years

INTU

News
INTU

Research
INTU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INTU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

INTU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5300

2019-11-19

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-08-20

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-05-21

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-02-19

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-11-16

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-08-21

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-05-18

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-02-20

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-11-16

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2017-08-18

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-05-19

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2017-02-21

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-11-15

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-08-19

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-05-20

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-02-25

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-11-18

2016-01-07

2016-01-11

2016-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-18

2015-10-07

2015-10-12

2015-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-05-19

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-17

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-11-18

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-08-18

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-05-20

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-02-20

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-11-21

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-08-20

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-05-21

2013-07-08

2013-07-10

2013-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-02-19

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-11-14

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-08-21

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-17

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-17

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-11-17

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-08-18

2011-10-05

2011-10-10

2011-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

INTU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Intuit Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INTU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Application Software

Intuit Inc. (INTU) - this company provides business and financial management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, consumers, accounting professionals, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. The company offers QuickBooks financial and business management software and services, technical support, financial supplies, and Web site design and hosting services for small and medium-sized businesses; and payroll products and services for small businesses, as well as merchant services comprising credit and debit card processing, electronic check conversion, and automated clearing house services. It also provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services for consumers and small business owners; Lacerte and ProSeries professional tax products and services; and QuickBooks Premier Accountant Edition and the QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program for accounting professionals. In addition, the company offers outsourced online banking services for banks and credit unions, as well as Quicken personal finance products and services. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X