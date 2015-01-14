Best Dividend Stocks
Landstar Systems

Stock

LSTR

Price as of:

$111.03 -0.25 -0.22%

Industry

Trucking

Landstar Systems (LSTR)

LSTR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.66%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

12.60%

EPS $5.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


LSTR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$111.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

42,485

Open Price

$111.21

Day's Range

$109.82 - $111.9

Previous Close

$111.28

52 week low / high

$90.23 - $120.23

Percent off 52 week high

-7.65%

LSTR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LSTR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LSTR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LSTR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.185

2019-08-09

$0.185

2019-05-08

$0.165

2019-02-14

$0.165

2018-11-09

$0.165

2018-08-10

$0.165

2018-05-09

$0.15

2018-02-15

$0.15

2017-11-13

$0.1

2017-08-10

$0.1

2017-05-09

$0.09

2017-02-15

$0.09

2016-11-04

$0.09

2016-08-04

$0.09

2016-05-03

$0.08

2016-02-10

$0.08

2015-11-06

$0.08

2015-08-06

$0.08

2015-05-05

$0.07

2015-02-11

$0.07

2014-11-06

$0.07

2014-08-07

$0.07

2014-05-06

$0.06

2014-02-13

$0.06

2012-12-13

$0.5

2012-11-08

$0.06

2012-08-09

$0.06

2012-05-08

$0.055

2012-02-15

$0.055

2011-11-04

$0.055

2011-08-04

$0.055

2011-05-03

$0.05

2011-02-10

$0.05

2010-10-28

$0.05

2010-08-05

$0.05

2010-05-04

$0.045

2010-02-03

$0.045

2009-10-29

$0.045

2009-08-06

$0.045

2009-05-05

$0.04

2009-02-04

$0.04

2008-10-30

$0.04

2008-08-07

$0.04

2008-05-07

$0.0375

2008-02-06

$0.0375

2007-11-07

$0.0375

2007-08-08

$0.0375

2007-05-08

$0.03

2007-02-09

$0.03

2006-11-08

$0.03

2006-08-08

$0.03

2006-05-08

$0.025

2006-02-10

$0.025

2005-11-08

$0.025

2005-08-15

$0.025

LSTR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LSTR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LSTR

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

LSTR Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

LSTR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

29.59%

17.46%

14years

LSTR

LSTR

LSTR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LSTR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

LSTR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1850

2019-10-29

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2019-07-23

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-04-24

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-01-23

2019-02-14

2019-02-18

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-10-24

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-07-25

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-25

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

2018-02-19

2018-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-25

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-04-26

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

2017-02-20

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-10-19

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-07-20

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-04-20

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-01-27

2016-02-10

2016-02-15

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-10-22

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-07-23

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-04-22

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-01-27

2015-02-11

2015-02-16

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-10-22

2014-11-06

2014-11-11

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-07-22

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-01-30

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-27

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-10-25

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-07-26

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-04-26

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2012-02-02

2012-02-15

2012-02-20

2012-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2011-10-24

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2011-07-21

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-04-20

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-01

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-14

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-14

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-04-14

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-01-27

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-10-14

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-07-15

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-04-15

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-01-28

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-10-14

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-07-16

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-04-17

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-01-29

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-10-18

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-07-19

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-04-19

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2007-02-01

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-10-19

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-07-20

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-04-20

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-02-02

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-10-13

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-07-28

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

LSTR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Landstar Systems on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LSTR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Trucking

Landstar Systems- (LSTR)-provides transportation capacity and related transportation services to shippers in the United States, Canada, and between the United States and Canada, Mexico, and other countries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

