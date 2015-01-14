Best Dividend Stocks
Forward Air Corp

Stock

FWRD

Price as of:

$68.99 -0.06 -0.09%

Industry

Trucking

Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

FWRD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.04%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

23.01%

EPS $3.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FWRD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

75,757

Open Price

$69.12

Day's Range

$68.44 - $69.24

Previous Close

$69.05

52 week low / high

$51.54 - $72.09

Percent off 52 week high

-4.30%

FWRD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FWRD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FWRD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FWRD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.18

2019-08-21

$0.18

2019-05-23

$0.18

2019-03-06

$0.18

2018-11-21

$0.18

2018-08-22

$0.15

2018-05-24

$0.15

2018-03-07

$0.15

2017-11-21

$0.15

2017-08-23

$0.15

2017-05-23

$0.15

2017-03-07

$0.15

2016-11-21

$0.15

2016-08-18

$0.12

2016-05-26

$0.12

2016-03-08

$0.12

2015-11-19

$0.12

2015-08-20

$0.12

2015-05-22

$0.12

2015-03-10

$0.12

2014-11-19

$0.12

2014-08-19

$0.12

2014-05-21

$0.12

2014-03-06

$0.12

2013-11-20

$0.1

2013-08-21

$0.1

2013-05-21

$0.1

2013-03-06

$0.1

2012-11-20

$0.1

2012-08-21

$0.1

2012-05-21

$0.07

2012-03-06

$0.07

2011-11-22

$0.07

2011-08-22

$0.07

2011-05-19

$0.07

2011-03-09

$0.07

2010-11-18

$0.07

2010-08-23

$0.07

2010-05-24

$0.07

2010-03-08

$0.07

2009-11-18

$0.07

2009-08-25

$0.07

2009-05-20

$0.07

2009-03-09

$0.07

2008-11-19

$0.07

2008-08-20

$0.07

2008-05-21

$0.07

2008-03-10

$0.07

2007-11-28

$0.07

2007-08-28

$0.07

2007-05-23

$0.07

2007-03-13

$0.07

2006-11-21

$0.07

2006-08-23

$0.07

2006-05-24

$0.07

2006-03-15

$0.07

2005-11-30

$0.06

2005-08-17

$0.06

2005-05-18

$0.06

2005-03-31

$0.06

FWRD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FWRD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FWRD

Metric

FWRD Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FWRD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.18%

14.29%

3years

FWRD

FWRD

FWRD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FWRD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

FWRD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-10-22

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-07-23

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-04-19

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-02-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-10-22

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-24

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-20

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-24

2017-11-21

2017-11-23

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-25

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-25

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-07

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-10-26

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-07-21

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-04-29

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-02-09

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-23

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-23

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-04-27

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-10

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-10-23

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-07-22

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-28

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-02-07

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-24

2013-11-20

2013-11-23

2013-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-23

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-23

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-08

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-25

2012-11-20

2012-11-25

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-07-24

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-04-23

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-02-07

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-10-28

2011-11-22

2011-11-26

2011-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-07-25

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-04-22

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-02-11

2011-03-09

2011-03-13

2011-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-10-22

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-07-27

2010-08-23

2010-08-25

2010-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-04-26

2010-05-24

2010-05-26

2010-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-02-08

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-10-23

2009-11-18

2009-11-22

2009-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-07-28

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-04-24

2009-05-20

2009-05-25

2009-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-02-11

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-10-24

2008-11-19

2008-11-23

2008-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-07-25

2008-08-20

2008-08-24

2008-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-04-24

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-02-14

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-10-30

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-07-31

2007-08-28

2007-08-30

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-04-27

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-02-14

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-10-31

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-08-03

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-04-26

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2006-02-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-10-26

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-07-27

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-04-28

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2005-02-15

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-04-18

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FWRD

Learn more about Forward Air Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FWRD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Trucking

Forward Air Corp- (FWRD)-s a high-service-level contractor to the air cargo industry providing time-definite ground transportation services through a network of terminals located in 83 cities on or near major airports in the United States and Canada. The Company provides these services as a cost-effective alternative to air transportation of cargo that must be delivered at a specific time but is relatively less time-sensitive than traditional air freight or when air transportation is not economical. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

