Insperity, Inc.

Stock

NSP

Price as of:

$88.01 +0.31 +0.35%

Industry

Staffing And Outsourcing Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Staffing And Outsourcing Services /

Insperity, Inc. (NSP)

NSP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.42%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

29.04%

EPS $4.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NSP DARS™ Rating

NSP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$88.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

362,700

Open Price

$88.14

Day's Range

$86.52 - $88.33

Previous Close

$87.7

52 week low / high

$67.06 - $144.92

Percent off 52 week high

-39.27%

NSP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NSP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

NSP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NSP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.3

2019-09-06

$0.3

2019-06-07

$0.3

2019-03-13

$0.3

2018-12-12

$0.2

2018-09-14

$0.2

2018-06-08

$0.2

2018-03-07

$0.2

2017-12-01

$0.15

2017-09-07

$0.15

2017-05-11

$0.15

2017-03-02

$0.125

2016-11-29

$0.125

2016-09-15

$0.125

2016-06-03

$0.125

2016-03-11

$0.11

2015-12-02

$0.11

2015-09-01

$0.11

2015-06-11

$0.11

2015-03-04

$0.095

2014-12-03

$0.095

2014-08-28

$0.095

2014-05-28

$0.095

2014-03-05

$0.085

2013-11-27

$0.085

2013-09-04

$0.085

2013-05-29

$0.085

2013-03-06

$0.085

2012-11-28

$0.085

2012-09-05

$0.085

2012-05-30

$0.085

2012-03-07

$0.075

2011-11-22

$0.075

2011-09-07

$0.075

2011-05-31

$0.075

2011-03-09

$0.075

2010-11-23

$0.065

2010-09-01

$0.065

2010-05-26

$0.065

2010-02-25

$0.065

2009-11-23

$0.065

2009-08-27

$0.065

2009-05-27

$0.065

2009-02-25

$0.065

2008-11-21

$0.065

2008-08-27

$0.065

2008-05-28

$0.055

2008-02-27

$0.055

2007-11-26

$0.055

2007-10-30

$0.2375

2007-08-21

$0.055

2007-07-30

$0.2325

2007-05-30

$0.055

2007-04-27

$0.2275

2007-03-01

$0.055

2007-01-30

$0.44

2006-11-21

$0.045

2006-10-30

$0.425

2006-08-30

$0.045

2006-07-28

$0.41

2006-05-31

$0.045

2006-04-27

$0.395

2006-03-02

$0.045

2006-01-30

$0.38125

2005-11-30

$0.035

2005-10-28

$0.36875

2005-09-07

$0.035

2005-06-02

$0.035

2005-03-03

$0.035

NSP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NSP

Metric

NSP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

NSP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

35.25%

50.00%

7years

NSP

News
NSP

Research
NSP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NSP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NSP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-11-21

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-02-28

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-30

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-22

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-11-16

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-08-24

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-17

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-11-16

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-09-02

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-05-23

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

2016-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-11-12

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-08-19

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-05-29

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2015-02-20

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-11-14

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-08-21

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-05-14

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2014-02-18

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-11-12

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-08-21

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-05-16

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-02-20

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-11-15

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-08-16

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-05-16

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-02-22

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-10

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-08-22

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-05-18

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-02-18

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-11-10

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2010-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-08-23

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-05-07

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2010-02-16

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-11-13

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-08-19

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-05-06

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2009-02-13

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-11-06

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2008-08-20

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-05-07

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2008-02-11

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-11-14

2007-11-26

2007-11-28

2007-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2007-10-17

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-08-09

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2007-07-19

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-05-03

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2007-02-01

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2007-01-18

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-11-17

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-10-17

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-08-24

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2006-07-19

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-05-03

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2006-04-19

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2006-02-27

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3813

2006-01-19

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-11-18

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3688

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-08-23

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-05-05

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-02-04

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-04-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

NSP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Insperity, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NSP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Staffing And Outsourcing Services

Insperity Inc (NSP) prvides human resources (HR) and business performance solutions businesses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

