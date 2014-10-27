Best Dividend Stocks
Ultrapar Participacoes SA

Stock

UGP

Price as of:

$2.32 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Specialty Retail Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

UGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.90%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.09

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

37.34%

EPS $0.25

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

UGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$2.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

318,650

Open Price

$2.27

Day's Range

$2.21 - $2.33

Previous Close

$2.03

52 week low / high

$1.97 - $6.68

Percent off 52 week high

-69.61%

UGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UGP

Compare UGP to Popular Screens

UGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$0.046592

2019-08-23

$0.04442

2019-03-01

$0.0838595

2018-08-10

$0.063089

2018-03-02

$0.1378

2017-08-17

$0.1345745

2017-03-02

$0.13715

2016-08-18

$0.124556

2016-02-25

$0.1065895

2015-08-13

$0.114318

2015-03-05

$0.1088055

2014-08-14

$0.1556265

2014-02-27

$0.1497195

2013-08-08

$0.1382025

2013-02-28

$0.1684185

2012-08-09

$0.1261

2012-02-23

$0.147237

2011-08-18

$0.1471505

2011-03-03

$0.139259

2010-08-19

$0.09369675

2010-03-04

$0.084125

2009-08-20

$0.058506375

2009-03-19

$0.049246625

2008-08-14

$0.068385

2008-02-28

$0.1297325

2007-02-22

$0.051575

2006-08-10

$0.05140875

2006-02-23

$0.07012875

2005-08-11

$0.035795

2005-02-24

$0.041575

2004-08-17

$0.05595

UGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UGP

Metric

UGP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

UGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-30.00%

-27.36%

0years

UGP

News
UGP

Research
UGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

UGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0466

Unknown

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0444

Unknown

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0839

Unknown

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1378

Unknown

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1346

Unknown

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1372

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1246

Unknown

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1066

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1143

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1088

Unknown

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1556

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1497

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1382

Unknown

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1684

Unknown

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1261

Unknown

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1472

Unknown

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1472

Unknown

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1393

Unknown

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0937

Unknown

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0841

Unknown

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0585

Unknown

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0492

Unknown

2009-03-19

2009-03-23

2009-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0684

Unknown

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1297

Unknown

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0516

Unknown

2007-02-22

2007-02-26

2007-03-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0514

Unknown

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0701

Unknown

2006-02-23

2006-02-27

2006-03-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0358

Unknown

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0560

Unknown

2004-08-17

2004-08-19

2004-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UGP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ultrapar Participacoes SA on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Specialty Retail Other

Ultrapar- (UGP)-distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Brazil. It distributes LPG primarily to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the south, southeast, and northeast regions of Brazil. The company also engages in the production and sale of chemicals, such as ethylene oxide, ethylene glycols, ethanolamines, glycol ethers, and methyl-ethyl-ketone, as well as specialty chemicals used in textiles, foods, cosmetics, detergents, agricultural chemicals, paints, and varnishes industries. In addition, Ultrapar Holdings provides integrated road transport, storage, handling, and logistics planning services for chemicals and fuels in southeast and northeast regions of Brazil. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

