Tractor Supply Company

Stock

TSCO

Price as of:

$80.11 +2.15 +2.83%

Industry

Specialty Retail Other

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

TSCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.83%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

28.02%

EPS $5.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

TSCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$80.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

265,807

Open Price

$80.65

Day's Range

$78.69 - $84.64

Previous Close

$78.06

52 week low / high

$63.89 - $114.25

Percent off 52 week high

-31.68%

TSCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TSCO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TSCO

Compare TSCO to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade TSCO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

TSCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TSCO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-21

$0.35

2019-11-22

$0.35

2019-08-23

$0.35

2019-05-24

$0.35

2019-02-22

$0.31

2018-11-23

$0.31

2018-08-24

$0.31

2018-05-25

$0.31

2018-02-23

$0.27

2017-11-17

$0.27

2017-08-17

$0.27

2017-05-18

$0.27

2017-02-23

$0.24

2016-11-09

$0.24

2016-08-11

$0.24

2016-05-12

$0.24

2016-02-18

$0.2

2015-11-12

$0.2

2015-08-13

$0.2

2015-05-14

$0.2

2015-02-19

$0.16

2014-11-13

$0.16

2014-08-14

$0.16

2014-05-15

$0.16

2014-02-20

$0.13

2013-11-14

$0.13

2013-08-15

$0.13

2013-05-16

$0.13

2013-02-21

$0.1

2012-11-15

$0.1

2012-08-16

$0.1

2012-05-17

$0.1

2012-02-23

$0.06

2011-11-09

$0.06

2011-08-11

$0.06

2011-05-12

$0.06

2011-02-17

$0.035

2010-11-10

$0.035

2010-08-12

$0.035

2010-05-13

$0.035

2010-03-11

$0.035

TSCO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TSCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TSCO

Metric

TSCO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TSCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

2.94%

9years

TSCO

TSCO

TSCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TSCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

TSCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2020-02-06

2020-02-21

2020-02-24

2020-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-11-07

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-08-08

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-05-09

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-02-06

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-11-08

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-08-09

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-05-10

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-02-08

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-11-07

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-08-08

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-05-09

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-02-09

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-08-02

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-05-03

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-02-04

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-11-03

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-04

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-05

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-02-05

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-30

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-31

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-02-06

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-10-31

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-05-02

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-07

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-08-02

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-03

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-02-09

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-10-27

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-28

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-04-28

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2011-02-04

2011-02-17

2011-02-22

2011-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-10-28

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-07-29

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-05-03

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TSCO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Tractor Supply Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TSCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Specialty Retail Other

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is an operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The Company operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company and Del’s Farm Supply and operate a Website under the name TractorSupply.com. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

