Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Stock

TOO

Price as of:

$1.54 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Shipping

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.(TOO) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)

TOO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TOO DARS™ Rating

TOO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

62,300

Open Price

$1.54

Day's Range

$1.54 - $1.55

Previous Close

$1.54

52 week low / high

$1.03 - $1.78

Percent off 52 week high

-13.48%

TOO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TOO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TOO's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

TOO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TOO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-01

$0.01

2018-08-02

$0.01

2018-05-03

$0.01

2018-02-01

$0.01

2017-11-02

$0.01

2017-08-03

$0.01

2017-05-03

$0.11

2017-02-01

$0.11

2016-11-02

$0.11

2016-07-27

$0.11

2016-04-27

$0.11

2016-02-03

$0.11

2015-10-08

$0.56

2015-07-10

$0.5384

2015-04-09

$0.5384

2015-01-13

$0.5384

2014-10-15

$0.5384

2014-07-23

$0.5384

2014-04-23

$0.5384

2014-01-29

$0.5384

2013-10-21

$0.5253

2013-07-19

$0.5253

2013-04-26

$0.5253

2013-01-31

$0.5125

2012-10-22

$0.5125

2012-07-23

$0.5125

2012-04-19

$0.5125

2012-01-30

$0.5

2011-10-31

$0.5

2011-08-03

$0.5

2011-05-04

$0.5

2011-02-03

$0.475

2010-11-03

$0.475

2010-08-04

$0.475

2010-05-05

$0.475

2010-02-03

$0.45

2009-10-23

$0.45

2009-07-27

$0.45

2009-05-06

$0.45

2009-02-04

$0.45

2008-11-05

$0.45

2008-08-05

$0.4

2008-05-06

$0.4

2008-02-06

$0.4

2007-11-05

$0.385

2007-08-07

$0.35

2007-04-27

$0.35

2007-02-07

$0.05

TOO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TOO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TOO

Metric

TOO Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TOO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

TOO

TOO

TOO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TOO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

TOO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-10-03

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-07-05

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-04-04

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-01-04

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2017-10-03

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-04-03

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-01-03

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-03

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-01

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-01

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-01-20

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-10-02

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2015-07-02

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2014-10-03

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2014-07-09

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2014-04-09

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5384

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5253

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5253

2013-07-12

2013-07-19

2013-07-23

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5253

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2013-01-18

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2012-07-13

2012-07-23

2012-07-25

2012-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2012-04-12

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-01-19

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-07-22

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-04-21

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2011-01-26

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-07-28

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2010-04-29

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-01-27

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-10-20

2009-10-23

2009-10-27

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-07-23

2009-07-27

2009-07-29

2009-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-05-01

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2007-10-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-08-02

2007-08-07

2007-08-09

2007-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-04-23

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-02-01

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

TOO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TOO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Teekay Offshore Partners- (TOO)-provides marine transportation and storage services to the offshore oil industry. It owns and operates a fleet of shuttle tankers to transport crude oil and condensates. As of December 31, 2007, its fleet consisted of 38 vessels shuttle tankers with approximately 4.6 million deadweight tons (dwt); 9 conventional crude oil tankers with 0.9 million dwt capacity; and a fleet of 5 FSO units with 0.6 million dwt capacity. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Teekay Corporation. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

