Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Stock

TGP

Price as of:

$8.08 +0.36 +4.66%

Industry

Shipping

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

TGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.49%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.01%

EPS $2.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TGP DARS™ Rating

TGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

558,600

Open Price

$7.63

Day's Range

$7.04 - $8.29

Previous Close

$7.72

52 week low / high

$7.0 - $16.74

Percent off 52 week high

-51.73%

TGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TGP

Compare TGP to Popular Screens

  Best Dividend Stocks
  Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  Services Sector
  My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade TGP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.19

2019-10-31

$0.19

2019-08-05

$0.19

2019-05-06

$0.19

2019-01-31

$0.14

2018-11-01

$0.14

2018-08-02

$0.14

2018-05-03

$0.14

2018-02-01

$0.14

2017-11-02

$0.14

2017-08-02

$0.14

2017-05-03

$0.14

2017-02-01

$0.14

2016-11-02

$0.14

2016-07-27

$0.14

2016-04-27

$0.14

2016-02-03

$0.14

2015-10-08

$0.7

2015-07-10

$0.7

2015-04-09

$0.7

2015-01-13

$0.7

2014-10-15

$0.6918

2014-07-23

$0.6918

2014-04-23

$0.6918

2014-01-29

$0.6918

2013-10-21

$0.675

2013-07-19

$0.675

2013-04-26

$0.675

2013-01-31

$0.675

2012-10-22

$0.675

2012-07-23

$0.675

2012-04-19

$0.675

2012-01-30

$0.63

2011-10-31

$0.63

2011-08-03

$0.63

2011-05-04

$0.63

2011-02-03

$0.63

2010-11-03

$0.6

2010-08-04

$0.6

2010-05-05

$0.6

2010-02-03

$0.57

2009-10-23

$0.57

2009-07-27

$0.57

2009-05-06

$0.57

2009-02-04

$0.57

2008-11-05

$0.57

2008-08-05

$0.55

2008-05-06

$0.53

2008-02-06

$0.53

2007-11-05

$0.53

2007-08-07

$0.53

2007-04-27

$0.4625

2007-02-07

$0.4625

2006-11-07

$0.4625

2006-08-07

$0.4625

2006-05-08

$0.4625

2006-01-30

$0.4125

2005-11-07

$0.4125

2005-08-03

$0.2357

2001-08-09

$0.25

2001-05-08

$0.25

2001-02-06

$0.25

2000-11-08

$0.25

2000-08-08

$0.25

2000-05-10

$0.25

2000-01-27

$0.25

1999-11-10

$0.25

1999-07-29

$0.25

1999-05-11

$0.25

1999-02-04

$0.25

1998-11-13

$0.25

1998-08-06

$0.25

1998-05-12

$0.25

1998-02-02

$0.25

TGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TGP

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TGP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.72%

7.04%

1years

TGP

News
TGP

Research
TGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2001

2000

1999

1998

TGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2020-01-20

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-10-21

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-07-19

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-04-24

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-01-08

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-10-03

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-07-05

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-04-04

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-01-04

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-03

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-07-07

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-03

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-03

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-10-03

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-07-01

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-04-01

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-01-20

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-10-02

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-07-02

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

2014-10-02

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

2014-07-09

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

2014-04-09

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6918

2014-01-15

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

2013-10-23

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2013-07-12

2013-07-19

2013-07-23

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2013-04-18

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2013-01-18

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2012-07-13

2012-07-23

2012-07-25

2012-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2012-04-12

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2012-01-19

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-10-18

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-07-22

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-04-21

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-01-26

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-07-28

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-04-29

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2010-01-27

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-10-20

2009-10-23

2009-10-27

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-07-23

2009-07-27

2009-07-29

2009-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2008-05-01

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2007-10-31

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2007-08-02

2007-08-07

2007-08-09

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2007-04-23

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2007-02-01

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-11-01

2006-11-07

2006-11-09

2006-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-08-02

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2006-05-03

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2006-01-17

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2005-11-02

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2357

2005-07-27

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-08-02

2001-08-09

2001-08-13

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-05-01

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-01-30

2001-02-06

2001-02-08

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-11-06

2000-11-08

2000-11-12

2000-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-08-01

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-05-02

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-01-21

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-07-23

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-05-04

1999-05-11

1999-05-13

1999-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-01-28

1999-02-04

1999-02-08

1999-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-11-09

1998-11-13

1998-11-17

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-07-30

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-05-05

1998-05-12

1998-05-14

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-01-26

1998-02-02

1998-02-04

1998-02-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TGP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. The company operates in two segments: liquefied gas segment and conventional tanker segment. As of December 31, 2011, its fleet included 20 LNG carriers and 5 LPG/multigas carriers; and 10 Suezmax-class crude oil tankers and 1 Handymax product tanker. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

