This table allows you to know how fast SB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2015-08-14 $0.01 2015-06-17 $0.01 2015-03-06 $0.02 2014-11-19 $0.04 2014-08-15 $0.06 2014-06-06 $0.06 2014-03-06 $0.06 2013-11-20 $0.06 2013-08-29 $0.05 2013-05-22 $0.05 2013-02-28 $0.05 2012-11-21 $0.05 2012-08-22 $0.15 2012-05-21 $0.15 2012-02-22 $0.15 2011-11-21 $0.15 2011-08-22 $0.15 2011-05-18 $0.15 2011-02-16 $0.15 2010-11-17 $0.15 2010-08-18 $0.15 2010-05-19 $0.15 2010-02-17 $0.15 2009-11-18 $0.15 2009-08-19 $0.15 2009-05-20 $0.15 2009-02-18 $0.15 2008-11-19 $0.475 2008-08-20 $0.1461 1997-10-30 $0.092283 1997-09-11 $0.16 1997-06-12 $0.16 1997-03-13 $0.16 1996-12-12 $0.16 1996-09-12 $0.16 1996-06-13 $0.16 1996-03-14 $0.16 1995-12-14 $0.16 1995-09-14 $0.16 1995-06-15 $0.16