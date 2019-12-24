Best Dividend Stocks
Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Stock

SB

Price as of:

$1.73 +0.03 +1.76%

Industry

Shipping

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)

SB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get SB DARS™ Rating

SB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

182,300

Open Price

$1.74

Day's Range

$1.71 - $1.76

Previous Close

$1.7

52 week low / high

$1.28 - $2.38

Percent off 52 week high

-27.31%

SB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-08-14

$0.01

2015-06-17

$0.01

2015-03-06

$0.02

2014-11-19

$0.04

2014-08-15

$0.06

2014-06-06

$0.06

2014-03-06

$0.06

2013-11-20

$0.06

2013-08-29

$0.05

2013-05-22

$0.05

2013-02-28

$0.05

2012-11-21

$0.05

2012-08-22

$0.15

2012-05-21

$0.15

2012-02-22

$0.15

2011-11-21

$0.15

2011-08-22

$0.15

2011-05-18

$0.15

2011-02-16

$0.15

2010-11-17

$0.15

2010-08-18

$0.15

2010-05-19

$0.15

2010-02-17

$0.15

2009-11-18

$0.15

2009-08-19

$0.15

2009-05-20

$0.15

2009-02-18

$0.15

2008-11-19

$0.475

2008-08-20

$0.1461

1997-10-30

$0.092283

1997-09-11

$0.16

1997-06-12

$0.16

1997-03-13

$0.16

1996-12-12

$0.16

1996-09-12

$0.16

1996-06-13

$0.16

1996-03-14

$0.16

1995-12-14

$0.16

1995-09-14

$0.16

1995-06-15

$0.16

SB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SB

Metric

SB Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

SB

News
SB

Research
SB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

1997

1996

1995

SB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-07-30

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-06-08

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2015-02-26

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-11-05

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-07-29

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-05-28

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-26

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-11-04

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-08-21

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-15

2013-05-22

2013-05-27

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-14

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-06

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-08

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-14

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-10-17

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-07-21

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-03

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-02-09

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-08

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-27

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-10

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-09

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-11-03

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-03

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-05-06

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-02-09

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2008-11-03

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1461

2008-08-11

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

1997-10-27

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-13

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-09-03

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-06-04

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1997-03-05

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-12-04

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-09-04

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-06-05

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-03-06

1996-03-14

1996-03-18

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1995-12-07

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1995-09-05

1995-09-14

1995-09-18

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1995-06-07

1995-06-15

1995-06-19

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

SB

SB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) - This company provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It transports bulk cargoes containing primarily grain, iron ore, and coal. As of December 31, 2007, the company operated a fleet of 11 drybulk Panamax, Kamsarmax, and Post-Panamax class vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 887,900 deadweight tons. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

X