Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Stock

NMM

Price as of:

$18.15 -0.04 -0.22%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

NMM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.96%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

62.86%

EPS $1.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NMM DARS™ Rating

NMM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

69,000

Open Price

$18.09

Day's Range

$17.78 - $18.48

Previous Close

$18.19

52 week low / high

$11.43 - $21.3

Percent off 52 week high

-14.79%

NMM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NMM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NMM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NMM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NMM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.3

2019-08-05

$0.3

2019-05-09

$0.298507463

2019-02-08

$0.298507463

2018-11-06

$0.298507463

2018-08-06

$0.298507463

2018-05-09

$0.298507463

2015-11-09

$3.171641791

2015-08-11

$6.604477612

2015-05-11

$6.604477612

2015-02-09

$6.604477612

2014-11-05

$6.604477612

2014-08-06

$6.604477612

2014-05-07

$6.604477612

2014-02-06

$6.604477612

2013-11-06

$6.604477612

2013-08-06

$6.604477612

2013-05-08

$6.604477612

2013-02-06

$6.604477612

2012-11-06

$6.604477612

2012-08-06

$6.604477612

2012-05-08

$6.567164179

2012-02-07

$6.567164179

2011-11-04

$6.567164179

2011-08-03

$6.567164179

2011-05-03

$6.417910448

2011-02-07

$6.417910448

2010-11-08

$6.268656716

2010-08-05

$6.268656716

2010-05-06

$6.194029851

2010-02-04

$6.119402985

2009-11-05

$6.044776119

2009-08-04

$5.970149254

2009-04-29

$5.970149254

2009-02-05

$5.970149254

2008-10-29

$5.746268657

2008-08-06

$5.223880597

2008-05-01

$5.223880597

2008-02-07

$2.611940299

NMM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NMM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NMM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NMM Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NMM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

34.00%

0years

NMM

News
NMM

Research
NMM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NMM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NMM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-10-23

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-07-25

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-09

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2019-04-24

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2019-01-28

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2018-10-25

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2018-07-25

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2985

2018-03-12

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.1716

2015-11-03

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2015-07-23

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2015-04-28

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2015-01-27

2015-02-09

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2014-10-27

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2014-04-25

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2014-01-24

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2013-10-25

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2013-07-22

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2013-04-22

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2013-01-22

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2012-10-18

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.6045

2012-07-23

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.5672

2012-04-25

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.5672

2012-01-24

2012-02-07

2012-02-09

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.5672

2011-10-21

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.5672

2011-07-25

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.4179

2011-04-18

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.4179

2011-01-21

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.2687

2010-10-26

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.2687

2010-07-22

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.1940

2010-04-26

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.1194

2010-01-26

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$6.0448

2009-10-27

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.9701

2009-07-27

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.9701

2009-04-24

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.9701

2009-01-26

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.7463

2008-10-22

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.2239

2008-07-29

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$5.2239

2008-04-18

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6119

2008-02-06

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

NMM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NMM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) operates as an international owner and operator of drybulk carriers in Greece. As of December 31, 2007, the company operated a fleet of 7 Vessels. The ships are primarily used for commodities, including iron ore, coal, fertilizer grain and fertilizer. Navios Maritime Partners was founded in 2007 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X