Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Navios Maritime

Stock

NM

Price as of:

$4.97 +0.05 +1.02%

Industry

Shipping

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Navios Maritime (NM)

NM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$7.56

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NM DARS™ Rating

NM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

63,238

Open Price

$4.9

Day's Range

$4.78 - $5.0

Previous Close

$4.92

52 week low / high

$1.69 - $8.1

Percent off 52 week high

-38.64%

NM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2015-09-16

$0.6

2015-06-16

$0.6

2015-03-18

$0.6

2014-12-09

$0.6

2014-09-16

$0.6

2014-06-16

$0.6

2014-03-18

$0.6

2013-12-10

$0.6

2013-09-16

$0.6

2013-06-14

$0.6

2013-03-18

$0.6

2012-12-14

$0.6

2012-09-14

$0.6

2012-06-22

$0.6

2012-03-20

$0.6

2011-12-15

$0.6

2011-09-20

$0.6

2011-06-13

$0.6

2011-03-18

$0.6

2010-12-14

$0.6

2010-09-20

$0.6

2010-06-11

$0.6

2010-03-12

$0.6

2009-12-16

$0.6

2009-09-16

$0.6

2009-06-16

$0.6

2009-03-12

$0.6

2008-12-18

$0.9

2008-08-28

$0.9

2008-06-16

$0.9

2008-03-06

$0.9

2007-11-15

$0.666

2007-08-29

$0.666

2007-05-29

$0.666

2007-03-15

$0.666

2006-12-04

$0.666

2006-08-29

$0.666

2006-06-13

$0.666

NM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NM Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

NM

News
NM

Research
NM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-05-18

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-02-19

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-11-19

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-08-14

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-05-15

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-02-17

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-11-15

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-08-19

2013-09-16

2013-09-18

2013-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-05-17

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-02-15

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-11-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-08-20

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-05-17

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-02-23

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-11-17

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-08-22

2011-09-20

2011-09-22

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-05-19

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2011-02-23

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-11-16

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2011-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-08-19

2010-09-20

2010-09-22

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-05-27

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2010-02-23

2010-03-12

2010-03-16

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-11-18

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2010-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-08-19

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-05-21

2009-06-16

2009-06-18

2009-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2009-02-18

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2008-11-14

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2008-08-18

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2008-05-27

2008-06-16

2008-06-18

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2008-02-21

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2007-10-30

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2007-08-16

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2007-03-08

2007-03-15

2007-03-19

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2006-10-27

2006-12-04

2006-12-06

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2006-08-17

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2006-06-02

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6660

2006-02-16

Unknown

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

NM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Navios Maritime on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Navios Maritime-(NM)-focuses on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain. As of December 31, 2007, its fleet consisted of 62 vessels, aggregating approximately 6 million deadweight tons or dwt. The company was formerly known as Nautilus Maritime Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. in 2003. Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Shipping stocks and their dividends tend to be volatile.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X