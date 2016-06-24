Best Dividend Stocks
Matson, Inc.

Stock

MATX

Price as of:

$40.86 +0.48 +1.19%

Industry

Shipping

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Shipping /

Matson, Inc. (MATX)

MATX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.24%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.60%

EPS $1.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MATX DARS™ Rating

MATX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.86

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,131,600

Open Price

$40.59

Day's Range

$40.59 - $41.31

Previous Close

$40.38

52 week low / high

$30.6 - $42.15

Percent off 52 week high

-3.06%

MATX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MATX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MATX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MATX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MATX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-06

$0.22

2019-07-31

$0.22

2019-05-08

$0.21

2019-02-06

$0.21

2018-11-07

$0.21

2018-08-01

$0.21

2018-05-09

$0.2

2018-02-07

$0.2

2017-11-08

$0.2

2017-08-01

$0.2

2017-05-09

$0.19

2017-02-07

$0.19

2016-11-08

$0.19

2016-08-02

$0.19

2016-05-10

$0.18

2016-02-09

$0.18

2015-11-03

$0.18

2015-08-04

$0.18

2015-05-05

$0.17

2015-02-10

$0.17

2014-11-04

$0.17

2014-08-05

$0.17

2014-05-06

$0.16

2014-02-11

$0.16

2013-11-05

$0.16

2013-07-30

$0.16

2013-05-07

$0.15

2013-02-12

$0.15

2012-11-06

$0.15

2012-07-31

$0.15

MATX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MATX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MATX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MATX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MATX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.95%

7.32%

6years

MATX

News
MATX

Research
MATX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MATX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

MATX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2019-10-25

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-06-14

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-04-25

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-10-25

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-06-29

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-04-26

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-01-25

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-10-26

2017-11-08

2017-11-09

2017-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-06-29

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-04-27

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-01-26

2017-02-07

2017-02-09

2017-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-10-27

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-06-23

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-28

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-01-28

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-22

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-06-25

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-04-23

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-01-29

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-10-23

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-06-26

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-01-30

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-10-24

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-06-27

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-04-25

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-01-24

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-10-25

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-07-02

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-09-06

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MATX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Matson, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MATX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Shipping

Matson, Inc. (MATX) is an ocean transportation company. The company was spun off from Alexander & Baldwin in June 2012.

